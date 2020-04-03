Editor’s note: Rabbi Ben Shull is the spiritual leader of the Jewish Congregation of Venice, 600 North Auburn Road, Venice, Fl 34292
This year Jews, around the world, are hoping for Passover and hoping for Pass-over.
Yes, we are hoping and planning for that spring festival of freedom, when our thoughts turn to redemption and renewal, when we reenact the liberation from Egypt...Passover.
And, during this difficult time of pandemic, we are also hoping for Pass-over, for the coronavirus to pass-over all of us and, especially, our dear ones. Would it only be that we could mark the doorposts of our homes with a sign, like the ancient Israelites, and the disease would pass from this world! Alas, we must look for other remedies. May God bless the medical researchers in their search for a cure.
Of course, science is not alone in the battle against this modern-day plague. Religion has a part to play. Religion gives us hope and resilience. Religion gives us patience and perspective. Without a doubt, we desperately need the wisdom of many faith traditions at this challenging time in the history of the world.
So, allow me to share with you a bit of Jewish wisdom from the Passover seder. During the seder meal we eat foods that remind us, that give us a taste, of slavery and freedom. One such food is the bitter herbs (maror in Hebrew) which is eaten with matzah to remind us of the bitterness of slavery.
Now we don’t eat the maror and matzah alone. We add charoset to the bitter herbs. Charoset is a sweet mixture of apples, nuts, sweet wine, and cinnamon. Many say that the charoset is to remind us of the mortar the Israelites used to make bricks as enslaved laborers for Pharaoh. Certainly, that is an important lesson. But the adding of the sweet to the bitter is also a lesson in dealing with the challenges that life often brings.
We may not always have a choice in the hardships that come our way, but we always have a choice in how to respond to those hardships. We can bemoan our fate, or we can choose to sweeten the bitter. Now, a little bemoaning can be good for the soul, (Jews, after all invented the term, “oy vey”), but too much lamentation embitters the soul. Instead, add some charoset to the maror.
In this time of anxiety and separation, reach out to an old friend and see how they are doing. In this time of worry and uncertainty, check in on a neighbor and see if you they need some help. In this time of fear and isolation, offer a prayer of hope and togetherness.
Passover offers a story, that Jews believe, repeats in every age. We are always moving from slavery to freedom, from despair to hope, from darkness to light. The traditional Jewish greeting for Passover is “Have a sweet Passover”. I always thought of that as a wish. This year, I think of it as an instruction. This year, let’s add sweetness to the bitter of pandemic. May this spring bring redemption to us all!
Shalom
