During National Volunteer Week (April 19-25), Venice Regional Bayfront Health would normally hold a giant celebratory event to thank the 475 members of the Hospital Volunteers of Venice for their outstanding service. This year, that celebration will have to wait.
While preparing our hospital to care for patients during the COVID-19 outbreak, one of the most difficult choices our leadership team made was temporarily suspending the on-site services of our volunteers to protect their health and prevent spread of the disease.
In true form, however, our volunteers are continuing to support the hospital’s mission and the community while keeping themselves and their families safe. They are making and delivering face masks, donating food, performing other volunteer work from home, and contributing to the HVV Scholarship program that supports health care education for local residents.
The HVV is in its 70th year of supporting Venice Regional’s mission while providing philanthropic services to better the Venice area community. With more than 475 members, HVV is the longest-serving and largest healthcare-related volunteer organization in South Sarasota County.
In normal times, Venice Regional volunteers serve in more than 25 departments, serving seven days a week in almost every nook and cranny of the hospital and Venice Health Park complexes. They work as greeters, receptionists, registrants, escorts, surgery transporters, Lifeline installers, Gift Shop and Thrift Store assistants, patient representatives, Spiritual Care team, and many more.
The first person to greet a patient upon arrival at the hospital and the last to assist a patient after discharge would be volunteers. HVV also has hosted a Summer Teen Volunteer program, allowing high school students to experience many areas of the health care field.
In addition to the services provided directly to patients, their families and friends, the HVV provides significant financial benefits to patients and visitors of the hospital and the community at large. Since 1951, the HVV has donated more than $8.65 million to our hospital and the community of Venice. Additionally, the volunteers, who range in age from 14 to 97, annually contribute more than 78,000 hours valued at more than $1.6 million.
To each of our awesome volunteers, we extend our deepest appreciation. Special thanks to HVV officers Jon Zimpher, president; Frank Collins, treasurer; Ruth Quigg, vice president of ancillary services; Janice Cunningham, vice president of education; Elizabeth Brooke, vice president of off-site services; Diana Miracle, secretary; and Dick Fenstermaker, parliamentarian.
We look forward to celebrating all of our volunteers at an in-person event in the future. We miss your smiling faces, compassionate hearts and willing hands. Please stay safe and stay well. We need you, and so does our community.
