VENICE — As prospects of achieving herd immunity against COVID-19 seem to be dimming, greater emphasis is being placed on other virus-related data.
Dr. Vin Gupta, an affiliate assistant professor of Health Metrics Sciences at the University of Washington, said in a conversation with the Washington Post on Monday the key metric is hospitalizations, which are declining.
Most of the people who are most vulnerable to the illness have been vaccinated, he said, so the transmission rate is less significant as long as the people who become infected don't need hospitalization.
He said he's still optimistic the country will reach 70% vaccination by July 4, meeting President Joe Biden's recent goal, because he thinks most people who haven't been vaccinated yet are "reachable."
They just need more data, he said, or to see the vaccines get full approval, or maybe to see that friends are getting shots.
Since his interview, the Food And Drug Administration gave emergency approval for youths 12-15 to receive the Pfizer vaccine. The recommendation is awaiting approval by the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Even with higher vaccination rates, it's likely there will be some COVID-19 "hot zones" in the winter that could put a strain on a local health system, he said.
In another conversation, Peter Hotez, professor of Pediatrics and Molecular Virology & Microbiology at Baylor College of Medicine, agreed that parts of the country — the Northeast, California, New Mexico — will hit 70% immunity because they're well on the way.
"Unfortunately, the rest of the country isn't necessarily following suit," he said.
He blamed the CDC for not providing the public a clear roadmap to normality via vaccination.
He doesn't think variants will make a COVID-19 shot necessary every year, though he said "we should expect a booster."
But what's important is making sure people get shots now, he said.
"We need lots of vaccination and we need it now," he said.
By the numbers
The state reported 3,281 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, nearly 1,000 cases more than on Monday.
The positivity rate was 5%, staying below 6% for the sixth straight day. There were 64 more deaths.
The county reported 48 new COVID-19 cases, with a 5.44% positivity rate and three deaths.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital had 29 COVID-19 patients Tuesday, with 11 of them in the ICU. Its seven-day positivity rate was 2.2%, compared to 2% for the previous period. It reported no new deaths.
Data for Venice Regional Bayfront Health weren't available.
Statewide, 2,725 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 Tuesday; 34 of them were in Sarasota County, according to a state database.
The Sarasota County School District reported five staff and 46 students isolated Tuesday, and 14 staff and 400 students quarantined.
In the prior 48 hours, 13 people had been told to isolate and 129 had been told to quarantine.
