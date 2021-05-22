VENICE — Two Sarasota County hospitals have relaxed visitation policies and two more are reviewing theirs.
In a news release, Sarasota Memorial Hospital attributes its changes to “a drop in hospitalizations, increasing immunity from COVID-19 vaccinations and a continuing decline in cases of COVID-19 across our community and nation.”
CEO David Verinder said the changes are longer hours and more visitors.
SMH resumed normal visiting hours Friday — from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily — and most patients will be allowed to have two visitors at a time instead of one.
“We want patients to have their family members by them at the end of the day,” he said.
A requirement to wear a mask in public areas and patient rooms remains in place, he said.
“We see the light at the end of the tunnel but we still have a bit of the tunnel left to go,” he said.
Hospitalizations have dropped off, with fewer people admitted to the ICU, but there are people still getting very sick, he said — even some who are still dying from COVID-19.
Patients now are younger than earlier victims, he said, in their 50s instead of 60s and 70s. Of four people who died from the it last week, three of them were under 60 and one was under 50, he said.
Visitors generally must be age 16 or older but because of variations in departments, check before visiting, the news release states.
SMH’s Bayside Center for Behavioral Health remains closed for in-person visitation. The Nursing & Rehabilitation Center on Rand Boulevard will continue to allow visitation by appointment.
Visitation for patients with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 is still restricted, with exceptions for circumstances such as end-of-life situations, the news release states.
Englewood Community Hospital is welcoming visitors for patients without a COVID-19 diagnosis between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. daily, according to Julie Beatty, director of Communications and Community Engagement.
Face coverings are required for all caregivers, patients and visitors, and are still prescreened on arrival, she said.
Venice Regional Bayfront Health and Doctors Hospital of Sarasota are evaluating policies, according to the facilities.
By the numbers
The state reported 2,336 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the sixth straight day of fewer than 3,000 cases.
At 4.55%, the positivity rate was the highest it had been in 10 days but it was under 5% for the 12th consecutive day. There were 89 deaths, however.
Sarasota County reported 30 new cases with a positivity rate of 3.91% — under 5% for the 10th straight day — and no deaths.
SMH had 18 COVID-19 patients Friday, with three of them in the ICU. Its seven-day positivity rate was 2.2%, compared to 2.5% for the prior period.
Venice Regional had four COVID-19 patients Friday.
Neither hospital reported a death.
Statewide, 2,199 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 Friday, with 28 of them in Sarasota County, according to a state database.
The Sarasota County School District reported four staff and 28 students isolated and 15 staff and 291 students quarantined Friday.
In the previous 48, seven people were told to isolate and 50 people were told to quarantine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.