VENICE — Just weeks after Sarasota Memorial Hospital loosened its visitation rules, it’s tightening them again.
In a video update to staff dated July 14, CEO David Verinder said that about two weeks earlier SMH had extended visitation hours and started allowing more visitors.
But it had seen its COVID-19 patient census rise from a few patients per day in June to 24 on the day of the video and the situation was being monitored, he said.
On Tuesday, the census was 92 patients, and the hospital announced it was reducing visiting hours and the number of visitors allowed “due to a rapid increase of COVID-19 cases in the hospital and community,” a news release states.
Tuesday’s census was a 70% increase from the 54 patients hospitalized Friday. Fifteen patients were in the ICU compared to seven on Friday.
The hospital’s seven-day testing positivity rate had actually decreased, however, from 11.5% to 10.1%.
“The vast majority of inpatients in this latest surge is made up of people who have not been fully vaccinated,” the release states.
Hospital officials renewed their recommendation that everyone get vaccinated but proof of vaccination isn’t a requirement for visitation, according to the news release. People who don’t feel well or who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms are asked not to visit.
Effective Tuesday, most patients are allowed two visitors age 16 or older per day between noon and 6 p.m. The two visitors may come separately or together and stay the entire time. They must wear a mask at all times.
Suspected or confirmed COVID-19 patients are not allowed visitors except for end-of-life situations.
Two parents or designated caregivers may visit pediatrics patients.
Neonatal Intensive Care Unit patients may have two visitors at a time at the bedside, including parents, a support person or one designated alternate caregiver age 16 or older.
Obstetrical patients may have one support person. In addition, a laboring mother who is transferred to SMH may have a certified doula or community present.
Emergency room patients may have one support person with them in the treatment room, or who can wait in the main lobby and use a cellphone to communicate with the patient.
Patients in surgical, procedural and testing areas may have one support person whose access is limited to the first floor or designated waiting areas.
In-person visitation is currently not permitted at Bayside Center for Behavioral Health.
Visitation is permitted at the Sarasota Memorial Nursing and Rehabilitation Center by appointment only. Call 941-917-1938 to schedule.
Other hospitals
As of Tuesday, only one of the other three hospitals in the county had announced a change to its visitation policy. Call ahead or check the facility’s website before arrival to ensure you’ll be allowed to visit.
• Venice Regional Bayfront Health — the hospital generally allows one visitor per patient — two for end-of-life situations.
Visitation is 8 a.m.-7 p.m. seven days a week. Visitors are screened and must wear a mask.
• Doctors Hospital of Sarasota — as of Wednesday, patients are only allowed one visitors ages 18 and up instead of two. There’s no visitation for COVID-19 patients.
Visitation is 8 a.m.-6 p.m. seven days a week. Visitors are screened and must wear a mask.
• Englewood Community Hospital — visitation is 8 a.m.-6 p.m. seven days a week except for COVID-19 patients, who are allowed visitors only for end-of-life situations. Visitors are screened and must wear a mask.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.