VENICE – Wellen Park keeps growing and expanding, setting up infrastructure for homes throughout the area.
For its Playmore District, it is adding Hotwire Communications to help bring fiber-based service of TV, internet and phones.
Hotwire was started in 2000 in South Florida and now serves customers across the state along with Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina. Netflix has called it "the fastest consumer internet provider in the country and has industry-leading consumer satisfaction scores," according to a news release from Wellen Park.
“Residents who choose to live in Wellen Park want full, vibrant lives,” Wellen Park President Rick Severance said in the news release. “Connection is important to them, whether that’s connection with their neighbors, with nature or with the world around them. That’s why Hotwire Communications is such an ideal partner for our Playmore District neighborhoods. Residents will be able to keep up with the news, stay in contact with their loved ones or work effortlessly from home with the help of a company that offers a high-quality product and exceptional customer service, at an extremely competitive price.”
Hotwire has a "concierge-style approach," it said, meeting with customers one-on-one to help determine their needs.
"Hotwire owns and operates a dedicated, independent ﬁber optic backbone in all of its core markets, which connects directly to every community where their services are present," it said. "Hotwire’s end-to-end, future-proof ﬁber optic infrastructure not only allows customer to receive internet speeds of up to 10Gbps, over 100 times faster than the average connection in the U.S., it also ensures there is full-service redundancy with no interference under normal conditions."
Builders working in the Playmore District include Neal Communities, Toll Brothers, Sam Rodgers Homes, Lennar and Mattamy Homes with options ranging from condominiums, smaller villas and up to to larger single-family residences, it said.
For more information about Hotwire, visit www.gethotwired.com.
For more information about Wellen Park, call 941-499-8210, visit online at www.wellenpark.com or visit the Welcome Center, 12275 Mercado Drive, Venice. The Welcome Center is open 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.