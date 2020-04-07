To help meet the needs of the community during these uncertain times, The Salvation Army is extending hours of Salvation Army food pantries in North Port and Venice.
In North Port, the food pantry will open 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday, at 4940 Pan American Blvd. The Venice location will be open 9 a.m-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday at 1051 Albee Farm Road.
The Salvation Army will be following COVID-19 recommendations and servicing one person at a time; lines have designated spots marked 6 feet apart while waiting, according to a news release. Proof of Sarasota County residency is required, it said.
"We anticipate resuming normal hours of operations once this health crisis has been resolved," the news release stated.
To donate food items or give a financial gift, contact Christine Varcoe at 941-468-0543.
