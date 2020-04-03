Online learning began in Sarasota County on Wednesday.
Superintendent Mitsi Corcoran along with assistant superintendants Jody Dumas and Laura Kingsley spoke about the first week of e-learning, challenges the district had to overcome - and what the next few weeks might look like.
Overcoming initial hurdles:
Corcoran said the initial challenge was getting devices out to families and making sure they have proper connectivity. She said this week was more of a "soft roll out," and the district didn't expect students to immediately be completing three hours of coursework each day. The district stressed parents get in contact with their child's teacher if they haven't already, as they would be the point-of-contact for any district resources.
Kingsley added that there was a "monumental effort" behind the scenes, to ensure all 8,000 laptops were distributed to families. She added that the district is problem-solving connectivity issues day-by-day.
Areas that don't have access to the internet:
"You can't put internet where it doesn't exist," said Corcoran, adding in some places like the North Port Estates, the hot spot wouldn't connect to anything.
The district is working on alternative solutions for these areas.
One solution Corcoran suggested is if wireless providers would provide customers 60 days of unlimited data, then they could turn their phones into a hot spot, and connect their laptops to that, so students could complete their course work.
Another option would be for students to get a paper packet. Parents can reach out to their student's teacher or school and tell them what courses they need, so the school can prepare a packet for pick up.
Corcoran said the district anticipated there would be a need for paper packets, but the need was much larger than anyone expected. She said the print shop likely printed "a million" paper packets this week alone.
Picking up paper packets:
The district is actively working on eliminating how often families have to go out and limiting touch points for staff. The district urges parents to get in touch with the school their child attends to let them know what classes they need packets for.
Next week, bus drivers will be running bus routes to drop off packets for high school students. The following week, drivers may deliver to middle school students, as needed.
Currently the district is working to identify how great the need is.
Why are there so many apps?:
Parents have expressed concern about logging into several different applications and having to remember the password for all of them.
Corcoran, however, said the district "carefully thought out the decision to have different applications."
"If everyone's logging on at the same time, you'll have all kinds of issues," she said. "More options were actually better to ensure continuity."
District staff agreed the Instructional Continuity Plan was designed so that one student isn't on the computer for eight hours at a time, Dumas said.
"The district purposely made it no longer than three hours with brain breaks in between," Kingsley added. That way, more than one student can use the computer in a day at home.
Corcoran agreed, adding kids need breaks to do learn in other ways that don't involve a computer screen, like reading a book.
What were some of the challenges faced when putting together the Instructional Continuity Plan?
“One week is a very short time to figure out how you’re going to educate 43,000 kids," Corcoran said.
Kingsley added that "the devil in the details" rings true here, so the district just kept working on the plan.
Kingsley said she kept trying to put herself in the shoes of a parent, who may never have experienced home school before, and focusing on making it as easy as possible for them, and also to maximize learning for the students.
Corcoran said the plan worked as a template, and the specificity will come from when parents connect with the teachers.
When will a decision be made about the remainder of the school year?
The district is going by recommendations made from The Department of Education, the Department of Health, and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
"Based on conversations we've had, I think May 1 (to re-open), is optimistic,” Corcoran said. “We are prepared, so we can keep going."
Corcoran said she thinks the CDC has been making updates for 15 day increments, so she estimated by the middle of the month, they will have an update about what May will look like.
What about prom, graduation, other activities?
Corcoran said the district has begun to think creatively, so in case of an extended closure, the students will still have some kind of celebration.
"It’s incredibly disappointing for the kids, I'm sure, but their safety is far more important," she said.
Kingsley added if they had to go virtual, the district is brainstorming ways to make the celebrations special for the kids.
Dumas added the district "may have to do prom a little differently" this year.
What is support staff doing? Are they being paid?
Corcoran confirmed everyone is being paid until June 30. She added districts receive funding based on the amount of students they serve, and the guidance from the Department of Education is that staff continue to be paid.
Many cafeteria workers are working to prepare, cook and serve meals for families to pick up at distribution sites throughout the county.
School Resource Officers were onsite while laptops were being distributed, and will be on site while meals are picked up.
Dumas said that SRO's have also been doing training online, conducting safety assessments in their buildings, and being proactive looking for potential safety issues.
Will families still be able to pick up meals?
Families can still pick up breakfast and lunch for their students at one of the seven distribution sites in the county.
Next week, however, Corcoran believes meal pick ups will move to once a week, to limit how often families have to come out. They will receive a week of breakfast and lunch, and snacks for their students.
Corcoran also added that All Faiths Food Bank in Sarasota has been providing dinners for families.
Email: Brianna.Kwasnik@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.