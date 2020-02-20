You may have heard someone say “I can give you my advice, but it’s worth exactly what you paid for it.”
Do you think your advice is worth nothing or do you think asking for it could be just a patronizing gesture to show friendship?
When giving advice on a relationship, a job or other concern, you are on a very slippery slope. You can never be sure why the other person asked you specifically for advice. Was it was because they viewed you as having the experience necessary, because they can trust you or because they just wanted to befriend you?
At the same time, one must deliver the advice cautiously, never overstepping your base of knowledge in the field that the advice seeker is pursuing.
When you’re giving advice, you often feel like you’re in the pharmaceutical business, advertising a new drug, listing all of the side affects of it, being cautious of potential lawsuits.
In the drug business the side effects may be that the drug makes you nauseous or drowsy or may cause sudden death.
In giving advice, you want to make sure that it’s qualified with caveats like citing your experience in the field and helping the person weigh the alternatives available to them.
People who do research in the field tell us that there are several factors that determine the seriousness with which the advice will be taken to heart. People will go along with the advice if it is costly and difficult to conclude like lawyers reviewing a contract.
Advice will often be taken if the person offering counsel shows extreme confidence in their thoughts — doctors recommending treatment for example.
Emotion will also come to the forefront. People will more than likely take advice if they are angry or fed up at the time or if they are already leaning toward the solution the adviser is giving.
Clear and concise communications are the key to asking and delivering advice.
First, make sure you’re actually being asked to give counsel and that the other person is not just venting and getting out their frustrations. Some folks say they want a strategy when they just want to be heard or they really just wish collaboration.
Next, when giving advice, always straddle the middle line, giving the positives and negatives of the situation before coming to a conclusion. It’s the time to employ all of your listening skills identifying red flags.
It’s also time to ask follow-up questions exhausting the subject at hand. After all, the advice you give will make a real difference to the person asking for it.
In a sense, you are establishing a balance sheet for the advice-asker identifying the reason they may or may not want to take this action. They would not be asking you unless they thought you were trustworthy and had similar experiences in the past.
A friend of mine came to me recently and asked for my advice as to whether or not he should take a volunteer position I had served in recently. I had to work hard to outline all of the satisfaction I had gotten from the position and also all of the frustrations the job had to capacity to offer.
He finally took the offer and did a sensational job. It felt good to be an adviser.
Being an adviser has a satisfaction to it but also carries a certain amount of risk. Harry Truman, our former straight-talking president, had a comment on giving children advice. He said: “Find out what they really want and then advise them to do it” Way to go Harry.
