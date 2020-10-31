VENICE — With the coronavirus pandemic still in full swing, health and safety trumps trick-or-treating this Halloween.

“It remains critical that Floridians continue to practice preventative measures to stop the spread of COVID-19,” wrote Brandi Newhouse, of the Florida Department of Health, in an email. “These measures include washing your hands frequently, staying home when sick and following the most up-to-date CDC guidance.”

The state health department has provided tips to ensure a safe and healthy Halloween.

In areas where trick-or-treating is allowed, safety precautions include:

• Plan costumes that are bright and reflective. Consider adding reflective tape or striping to costumes and trick-or-treat bags for greater visibility.

• Make sure that shoes fit well and that costumes are short enough to prevent tripping, entanglement or contact with flame.

• Look for “flame resistant” on the costume labels. Wigs and accessories should also clearly indicate this.

• Avoid any sharp or long swords, canes or sticks as a costume accessory. Your child can easily be hurt by these accessories if he or she stumbles or trips.

• Do not use decorative contact lenses without an eye examination and a prescription from an eye care professional.

For those unable to trick-or-treat, some safe activities for the family include:

• Carving or decorating pumpkins with family members and displaying them. Children can draw a face with markers and parents can do the cutting. Consider using a flashlight or glow stick instead of a candle to light your pumpkin. If you do use a candle, a votive candle is safest. Do not place candlelit pumpkins on a porch or any path where visitors may pass close by.

• Doing a Halloween scavenger hunt where children are given lists of Halloween-themed things to look for while they walk outdoors from house to house admiring Halloween decorations.


• Visiting pumpkin patches or orchards where people use hand sanitizer before touching pumpkins or picking apples.

• Attending a small, outdoor and open-air costume parade or have a virtual costume contest.

For those planning to hand out candy, the health department advises:

• Remove tripping hazards to keep your home safe for trick-or-treaters.

• Keep the porch and front yard clear of anything a child could trip over such as garden hoses, toys, bikes and lawn decorations.

• Check outdoor lights and replace burned-out bulbs.

• Sweep wet leaves from sidewalks and steps.

• Provide grab-and-go goodie bags instead of individual pieces of candy.

• If you are preparing goodie bags, wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds before and after preparing the bags.

• Health department representatives encourage parents to give their child a good meal prior to parties and trick-or-treating to prevent overindulgence on candy, and to keep an eye as to what the child has in his or her mouth while trick-or-treating.

Additional resources for a safe and healthy Halloween can be found on the websites for the American Academy of Pediatrics and The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

