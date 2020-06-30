SARASOTA — The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office has launched a campaign as the nation talks about police reform.
Sheriff Tom Knight was quick to criticize what his office called “the murder of George Floyd at the hands of four Minneapolis Police officers on May 25,” and noted the protests, riots, and several calls to action for law enforcement agencies coming from formal and informal reform groups,” in a news release.
Since that killing, about a dozen peaceful protests have taken place with no arrests nor property damage, he said.
The department released its information on “How We Serve.”
“In ‘How We Serve: Defining the Culture of the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office,’ the agency highlights 12 different discussion points including Use of Force, Rightful Policing, Training, Diversity, Transparent Communication, Body-Worn Cameras, Comprehensive Reporting, Addressing Social Injustices, Shooting at Moving Vehicles, 21st Century Policing, Supervisor Accountability, and ‘Stronger Together,’ a statement on their commitment to community engagement,” it said in a news release.
It includes websites and infographics to help the community know its excessive force statistics, agency demographics and reasons for policy decisions, the news release states.
“Over the past several days as Americans have digested the events of Minneapolis and Louisville, we have been hard at work looking at our policies,” Sheriff’s Col. Kurt A. Hoffman said.
Hoffman is the chief deputy for the office and running for the job of sheriff; Knight is retiring.
“We pride ourselves on being in tune with what our community wants and expects out of the county’s largest law enforcement agency and more often than not, we are right on par,” Hoffman said. “George Floyd’s death however, sparked a new level of national outrage that calls on all police agencies to respond and that’s why we are launching this campaign.”
Printed copies of the infographic will be avaialble at its headquarters at 6010 Cattleridge Boulevard in coming weeks, it said.
To learn more about the “How We Serve,” visit SarasotaSheriff.org.
