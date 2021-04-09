VENICE - Larry Humes, an award-winning contributor to the Gondolier, was the 2021 recipient of the 2021 Venice Heritage Inc. Community Service Award.
He was bestowed the honor from VHI past president Ronnie Fernandez on Monday.
The organization presents the award annually to a person or organization that has made significant contributions to the preservation of history in Venice.
Hume, also a past president of VHI, was honored for the history articles he's written for the Gondolier and for his leadership in designing and creating the Kentucky Military Institute exhibit in the San Marco Building that was dedicated in January.
