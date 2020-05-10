SARASOTA — Emergency Management officials always have to prepare for the worst — and this year, that means potential hurricane impacts in the middle of a pandemic.
“We’ve exercised this before, but having to do it for real has definitely been a sobering experience,” said Sarasota County Emergency Management Director Ed McCrane.
The biggest potential issue comes with opening hurricane shelters.
There are only so many buildings out of flood zones and built to sustain hurricane-force winds. But as Americans continue to practice social distancing according to CDC guidelines, fewer people will be able to fit into those shelters this year.
“During Irma we crammed in as many as we could,” Charlotte County Emergency Management Director Patrick Fuller said. “Now, we would have to social distance in the shelters.”
Both directors said they’re stressing now more than ever to Southwest Florida residents that shelters are a last resort.
“If they’re not in an evacuation area, they’re better off just sheltering at home,” McCrane said. “If they can’t do that, they should shelter with friends or family, but even in that situation, they should practice social distancing.”
McCrane said Sarasota County is preparing for more space between people, more frequent sanitizing, and changes to things like cafeteria lines at evacuation shelters, to minimize any potential spread of the virus.
Fuller said in Charlotte County, staff are also looking at possible screening measures for anyone entering a shelter, like checking temperatures and symptoms to ensure no one entering has the virus. Emergency Management staff are working with the Department of Health on additional details.
“Obviously, you don’t leave anybody out to weather the storm outside; accommodations would be made,” Fuller said.
One potential positive of dealing with the pandemic just before hurricane season is that people have already been stocking up on food, water and other provisions.
“They might be in a little better position going into hurricane season than they normally would,” Fuller said. “Hopefully they keep up that habit and have enough food and water to sustain them for a possible hurricane impact.”
Emergency Management encourages residents to have at least three days, but ideally a week’s worth, of food and water ready.
McCrane said in additional to normal supplies, he’s encouraging people to have face masks and hand sanitizer this year in their hurricane kits. Both directors encouraged residents to take advantage of the upcoming sales tax holiday from May 29 to June 4 to get the supplies they need.
The 2020 hurricane season has been projected to be an above-average season, with 16 named storms, eight hurricanes, and four major hurricanes, according to the Colorado State University Tropical Meteorology Project.
But in both counties, Emergency Management directors said no matter what the forecast is, their message is the same each season: be prepared and have a plan in place ahead of time.
“We take it on one at a time, whichever storm’s coming our way,” McCrane said. “It doesn’t matter what the numbers say or how many; it only takes one.”
To get alerts for Sarasota County, visit alertsarasotacounty.com and enter your home address to determine which jurisdiction’s alerts you’ll receive.
For Charlotte County, visit charlottecountyfl.gov/services/emergencymgmt/Pages/Alert-Charlotte.aspx.
