AdamPhotos091317_02_C

FILE PHOTO Residents take shelter from Hurricane Irma at the Venice Community Center in September.

The National Hurricane Center is holding online webinars for students in fourth through sixth grades to learn about hurricane season.

The webinars, titled "Hurricanes At Home" will focus on the job of a meteorologist, weather hazards that come with hurricanes, and how meteorologists get you the information you need to prepare for a storm.

There will be two webinars for the state of Florida, held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 21 and 11 a.m. Thursday, April 23. 

Registration is free, but limited to 500 participants per session.

For more information, visit nhc.noaa.gov/pdf/Hurricanes_at_Home.pdf.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments