Hurricanes earlier in 2020 by Dave Granlund, PoliticalCartoons.com May 16, 2020 59 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Hurricanes earlier in 2020 by Dave Granlund, PoliticalCartoons.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Businesses Complete Drywall 941-232-8667 Steve's Roofing & Repair Llc Servin Charlotte & Sarasota Counties 941-625-1894 Leroys Southern Kitchen & Bar 201 W Marion Ave, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 941-505-2489 Website Ban-a-bug 1560 S Mccall Rd, Englewood, FL 34223 941-475-9551 The Finishing Touch, Blast Cleaning & Powder Coating 1077 Innovation Ave, North Port, FL 34289 941-426-2104 Teddy`s Handyman & Remodling Serving Charlotte County 941-629-4966 Galloway Roofing Serving Sarasota/Charlotte County & The Islands , Port Charlotte, FL 33981 941-697-3737 Website Storm Twisters 941-626-8200 Currently Open Sea Isle Services 941-777-0724 Tropical Smoothie Cafe 17419 Tamiami Trail, North Port, FL 34287 941-423-9472 Currently Open Website GES General & Plumbing Contractor Charlotte & Desoto County 941-626-2454 Real Bikes Englewood 445 S Indiana Ave, Englewood, FL 34223 941-445-7325 Website Heaven's Best Carpet Cleaning 941-525-3919 Website Your Cbd Store Englewood 2650 S Mccall Rd, Englewood, FL 34224 941-208-5813 Website Precision Aluminum And Remodeling Inc Charlotte & Sarasota County 4417 SE 16th Pl, Cape Coral, FL 33904 941-276-8449 Website Tip Top Nails & Spa 317 Jacaranda Circle, Venice, FL 34292 941-485-6161 Website Mccarthy Pools Inc 941-255-3300 SOS A/C & Heat 941-468-4956 Honest Air Conditioning 795 Commerce Drive, Suite 5, Venice, FL 34292 941-496-7566 Website Rosebuds Steak & Seafood House 2215 S Tamiami Trl, Osprey, FL 34229 941-918-8771 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Venice Gondolier Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. NASCAR Standings
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.