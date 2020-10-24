NORTH PORT — Cory Hutchinson said he’s running for the County Commission because he wants to be closely involved in the future of the county.
At age 23, the North Port Democrat isn’t waiting around for an opening, choosing instead to take on incumbent Nancy Detert for the District 3 seat.
It’s actually his second run for office; he lost a runoff for a North Port City Commission seat in 2016 but garnered more than 40% of the vote as the youngest candidate ever.
He’s a college and career adviser at Laurel Nokomis School and the president of Holly’s Hope of North Port Inc., a nonprofit that promotes mental health services.
He also chairs the city’s Charter Review Board.
“I believe in community service,” he said.
He said the county needs to move in a new direction by electing leaders who will listen to the people and not cater to special interests.
“Developers and other interests get whatever they want,” he said.
If elected, he said he’d be a voice for all residents.
One of his major issues is the environment.
The county’s wastewater treatment facilities and infrastructure haven’t kept pace with growth, he said, resulting in sewage spills and the need for borrowing $300 million for an advanced wastewater treatment system.
Better planning might have avoided that expense, he said.
The county also needs to reduce the number of septic tanks, he said, but this isn’t the time to put another expense on property owners. He would explore was to make them safer, hopefully avoiding another red tide outbreak.
The return of red tide on top of an economy weakened by COVID-19 would be “devastating,” he said.
It didn’t help that the county didn’t act with a sense of urgency in the initial distribution of CARES Act funds, he said.
He said he was “disgusted” by the way the county was redistricted, and in particular the way the public was treated. He would have voted to wait for the numbers from the 2020 Census, he said.
Hutchinson supported the switch to single-member districts, noting that 12 of the 16 largest counties in the state use that system.He said that while the revitalization of Sarasota’s bayfront and the new Mote aquarium would have a community benefit, right now they fall into the “nice to have” category and shouldn’t be priorities.
He would like to “revise and revitalize” the county’s 2050 Plan for development east of I-75, saying that over the years since it was adopted it has been “torn apart” despite community support for it.
