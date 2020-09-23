LAUREL - Interstate 75 northbound was closed for a period of time Wednesday morning and, at 9 a.m., only the center and left lanes are open, Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release.
A multi-vehicle crash is being investigated at Mile Marker 197, about two miles north of Laurel Road.
"Commuters may exit off the interstate at the Laurel Road exit and gain entry back to the interstate at State Road 681," FHP said in a news release.
This story will be updated
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.