LAUREL - Interstate 75 northbound was closed for a period of time Wednesday morning and, at 9 a.m., only the center and left lanes are open, Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release. 

A multi-vehicle crash is being investigated at Mile Marker 197, about two miles north of Laurel Road. 

"Commuters may exit off the interstate at the Laurel Road exit and gain entry back to the interstate at State Road 681," FHP said in a news release. 

This story will be updated

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments