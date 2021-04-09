Well, I thought to myself last week that I better sign up to get my vaccine since I was within the new age range. Now, it's open to all adults 16 years of age and up. I’ve spent some time writing in this column advising everyone else to get their shot. It was my turn to get it done last week.
So, I signed up while watching March Madness on my smartphone. It only took a few minutes. It was pretty simple. Unlike the earlier process many of our seniors had to navigate.
We should've had the statewide enrollment system in place before the vaccinations were sent to counties. County leaders across the state were scrambling to distribute vaccinations to residents without guidance.
After I signed up, a text message and an email arrived within a minute to confirm my registration. A couple of days later my phone started getting calls from a Florida vaccination phone number. I was thinking it would take a few weeks, but I was surprised that they were calling me already.
Unfortunately, I was running meetings and I was not able to answer the call. But, they called back several times and left me nice voicemails every time they called. The message was to please answer the phone when they call back.
I made it past what I call a "meeting Monday" and I was finally able to answer the phone after a lunch meeting. I booked my shot for Wednesday morning. I printed out the paperwork from a text message link they sent me. I showed up on Wednesday to get my shot. I really don't like getting shots, but I didn't feel anything.
Everything went very smoothly. The facility in Englewood was very busy, but it moved along pretty fast. Some were confused with the process, but there were many volunteers or workers there to answer questions and guide everyone through the process. I was done in about 30 minutes. I now have a card with a date on it for my second shot at the end of April.
I only had a couple of side effects. I had a sore arm for a few days and a slight fever most of the day on Thursday. Only about two degrees higher than normal. I feel better knowing that I'm closer to protecting myself, family, friends and co-workers from COVID-19.
I hear the second shot hits some a little harder with side effects. I hope that's not the case, but I know it's worth it.
Counties across the state are now shifting to walk-up vaccination sites as demand for shots is shrinking and supplies of vaccinations are building up. Now we need to get apprehensive residents and the younger generation vaccinated. We also need to make sure minorities and migrant farm workers get their shots too. We need herd immunity to get rid of COVID-19.
Our state and counties will need to be more creative with walk-up vaccination clinics. They will need to reach all the neighborhoods with lower rates of vaccinations. They may need to set up sites at schools and colleges before the school year ends.
We're getting closer. Now, we need to do our part to convince everyone to get the shot.
Glen Nickerson is the publisher and editor of The Daily Sun. He can be reached at glen.nickerson@yoursun.com.
