VENICE — Barbara Wagner is a friend to many people but also to a member of the family Threskiornithidae (large wading birds), an ibis.
She discovered the ibis, which had an injured foot, in her yard last September.
Wagner called the Wildlife Center of Southwest Florida to see what could be done to save the bird.
Help came in the form of Peg McGee, with the organization officially known as the Paul A. and Veronica H. Gross Wildlife Center of Southwest Florida.
Several attempts had already been made to capture the ibis, but there was no success until McGee arrived on Sept. 7.
“Success! Peg skillfully caught the ibis,” Wagner said. “It went to the Wildlife Center where it was evaluated. The toes on its left foot were damaged, necrotic, and eventually it lost all three toes. It was treated and kept for rehab and observation.”
The became a favorite patient of the staff.
“After four months, nearly to the day, I got the call from wildlife volunteer Peg. The staff felt the ibis was ready to be released.
“It’s important to release wildlife back into familiar habitat, to a location close to where they were rescued.
“In this case, it meant my yard. So, on Jan. 8, Peg arrived with her precious cargo in a carrier.”
McGee and Wagner found a spot in the yard close to where the bird had been captured on Sept. 7. The carrier in which the bird was being transported was placed on the ground in that area.
Wagner assisted with the release and her husband George DeJong prepared to use his wife’s camera to take photos of the event.
“We knelt down on either side of the carrier and prepared to set the ibis free. On opening the carrier, the ibis took about 30 seconds, then briskly walked out and promptly took off for a nearby tree. His freedom flight was a beautiful sight.”
DeJong caught it on film.
That flight to freedom certainly would be a happy ending to the story of the injured ibis but, there is more to this tale of the bird with the necrotic toes.
Three days after its release, the ibis returned to that yard and to see its friend, Barbara.
Although the two friends may not share a common language, a bond seems to have been made as the ibis has returned a few other times as well.
“I was so impressed that the Wildlife Center staff took their time in assessing if the ibis could survive back in the wild on it’s own,” Wagner said. “I know they considered trying to find a more protected setting for it, but eventually concluded he’d be OK. And he is ... In the last week, he has been back to my yard three times with a small flock.”
These birds of a feather seem to be flocking together to the yard of the lady who saved their friend.
