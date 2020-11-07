Venice is a giving community from the person who drops $1 in The Salvation Army kettles to people like Bill Jervey for whom Venice Library is named and for whom the main stage theater at Venice Theatre was named and thousands of residents in between.
We are here for all sorts of reason. Some were drawn by the beach and its fossilized shark teeth, some by the fact that this is one of very few planned communities, by John Nolen or some other city planner, that has thrived and been protected for so many years, some by friends who had come first and some by the charm of this Main Street community.
Some certainly may have been drawn by Venice Theatre, the Venice Art Center, Venice Symphony or Loveland Center or the Senior Friendship Center or even by its proximity to Sarasota and that city’s Selby Gardens, Ringling Museum, many theaters, great restaurants and other cultural and charitable institutions.
My first visit was on a spring break trip with my parents back in 1959. We stayed at a motel on the beach that has since been replaced by condos. My father wasted no time in discovering the prime rib at Smitty’s which became the Landmark years later and Pineapples and one other place the name of which escapes me before being demolished for a mixed use building which would have retail and condominiums. Give the COVID-impacted economy, it may be a long time before that happens.
My parents kept returning year after year but also made annual trips to the Phoenix area, their other choice. We had relatives in Phoenix but they had friends in Venice not to mention the Nolen plan which they appreciated, several golf courses for my father and the art center for my mother.
They bought a condo on Venice Avenue the year before the opening of the Intracoastal Waterway.
When I came to visit, it seemed there always was a parade — the boat parade at Christmas or the St. Patrick’s Day parade in March. We would shop at Maas Brothers in Sarasota and at my mother’s favorite, Jacobson’s in Osprey and the Yankee Peddler at St. Armand’s which was a good excuse to go to the Columbia Restaurant for the 1905 salad and bean soup (my father’s favorite).
If we were at Maas at lunchtime, my mother would have the chicken pot pie. Otherwise, my parents and most everyone else their age loved Morrison’s Cafeteria. They were all over Florida it seemed and I think they are all gone now.
Next to Venice Theatre’s present location was a restaurant called the Wedgewood, another lunch favorite.
In 1967 as the waterway opened, making Venice an island accessible by three bridges, there was the nearly universal fear that all three bridges would be up at the same time (of course that would never happen) and those living off the island would all die of heart attacks because the only hospital was on the island. Those living on the island knew their houses would all burn down because there was no fire department on the island.
Despite all that, people continued to find their way to Venice and South Venice and Venice Gardens and the Waterford area. (That is about what was here in the late 60s and early 70s.)
My mother loved the art center and soon my parents were very involved with it. They also attended performances at the Venice Little Theatre which really was “little” in those years but again, thanks to so many giving people who had settled here,it was in its then new home at the present location. It was onward and upward and now has some 1,500 volunteers and many donors. I think some of those donors are staff members. Thanks to being closed fro six months, the not-little theater has big bills to pay during a time with virtually no income and while the theater has been able to pay staff, their talented staff has donated time and talent to mount the first few shows to generate some much needed income.
The new show will feature Alana Opie as Patsy Cline in three performances Nov. 13-15 on the main stage. Get your tickets now for there are just 132 seats in the carefully roped off theater that normally holds about 430.
All seats are $22 and are available at VeniceTheatre.org or by emailing the box office at info@venicetheatre.net. Seats must be purchased 24 hours in advance.
Some other theaters have opened and then closed but so far, the careful research and planning of Venice Theatre’s staff has paid off. No one enters until 30 minutes before showtime and then only after having a temperature check and answering a few health-related questions. Masks are required for everyone’s safety.
Patrons are personally seated by a staff member and there is no milling around in the lobby. With minuscule casts, and social-distance seating of the audience, so far so good.
The theater has also been able to offer several classes online thanks to Zoom. As the pandemic continues, it may be a while before things are back to whatever the new normal will be. If you care about the theater, this would be a good time to send a donation and/or buy a ticket to the Patsy Cline show.
As many people are not leaving their homes for any reason, consider writing a check to the theater with the money you are saving by not eating out, not going to the theater and not fueling your car, among other things.
Venice Art Center is another place to send a much-needed check. It is open once again but with smaller classes and mask and social distancing guidelines for everyone’s protection.
Mail checks to Venice Art Center, 390 S. Nokomis Ave., Venice, FL 34285.
If you are out and about, stop by Venice City Hall with an unwrapped new toy for the marines’ annual Toys for Tots campaign. You can park out front and add your toy or toys to the boxes in the main lobby inside the building.
There also is a collection box at Venice Municipal Airport, 150 Airport Ave. E. The marine Corps Reserve volunteers will be most grateful and so will the kids who ultimately receive the toys. Toys go from the collection boxes to a central warehouse to be sorted by age and gender. At Christmas, with the help of a variety of agencies, the toys will be given to needy children in the community.
If ever there were a year with children in need, this would be it. Toys should be dropped off by the second week in December. For more information on the program, or to make a financial donation online, visit: toysfortots.org/.
As for those Salvation Army kettles, they will be out earlier this year again because the needs are greater than ever and, because of social distancing and such, the kettles may in different places or at different times. When I know all the details I will share that but for now, just be on the lookout in the next few weeks for the red kettles.
I am so glad my parents found Venice. What a wonderful and giving place to be. And thanks to those Venice Area beautification volunteers — what a beautiful place to be.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.