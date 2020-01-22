Newly open in the Bownes Lab Theatre at Florida Studio Theatre is “The Nether,” descendant of what today we know as the internet. The time is “soon.”
In this fictional place created by playwright Jennifer Haley, unspeakable things can happen yet no one is hurt, neither the perpetrator nor the victim because neither is a real flesh-and-blood being.
That is the thought process of the creator of this other worldly place which seems an outgrowth of what we know as the internet in this day.
Is the world a better place if all the evil things that man is capable of are performed only in a virtual world?
The play’s hero (to use the word loosely), is Sims/Papa played by Williams Thomas Evans. He has created this virtual world where he feels ennobled because no real child nor adult is physically nor mentally harmed because they are simply nonexistent creations of the mind. Since they don’t really exit, how can they be hurt? Who can be hurt?
In “The Nether,” Leah Carter portrays Iris, the child who is there as the victim. The victim will be molested, tortured, mauled, perhaps even raped and more yet, as nothing but a virtual being, is never really hurt and always ready for more from any perpetrators who might be sent her way.
And yet, there is a detective in the Nether, one by the name of Morris (Anique Clements) who is just as diligent as any-real-life detective in policing crimes in this land of make believe.
That is the question. Is man any nobler because he carries out his evil thoughts in “The Nether” rather than if he performed his evil deeds in the real world? Is there a chance he might become even more evil in thoughts and deeds because of all the things he can do in The Nether with seemingly fewer if any consequences in the real world?
Also appearing are Eric Golde as Woodnut and Sam Mossler as Doyle. “The Nether’ is directed by FST associate artist, Jason Cannon, who has directed several other works at FST
Bruce Price is the scenic designer. Lea Umberger is the costume designer. Lighting is by Michael Cummings with sound by Thom Korp. The stage manager is Jynelly Rosario
There is no intermission, no time to take a break from the thoughts that fill ones mind as the performance continues on the tiny stage.
If the victims are simply imaginary and therefore seemingly immune to harm, is there any real harm to anyone? Could the people with the imaginations expand their evil thinking and potentially become even more dangerous in the real world?
“The Nether” is part of a three-play Stage III series in the Bowne’s Lab Theatre. Prices for the three-play subscription begin at $49 per person. The next two productions are “Kuntsler,” a regional premier about civil rights lawyer William Kuntsler and the world premier of “Paralyzed” which is about fate and the power of forgiveness.
FST, founded in 1973 as a small touring company, has grown into a major regional theater with five venues, an education program which includes playwriting for children and adults and several innovative programs which serve as a training ground for people of every needed skill in the theater world.
Bowne’s Lab Theatre is in FST’s Hegner Wing on the corner of First and Cocoanut in downtown Sarasota. Tict holders may dine at their seats in the lab before the show begins. Check timing when you make your reservations. For tickets, call the box office at 941-366-9000 or visit floridastudiotheatre.org.
