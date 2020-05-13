When it comes to hurricane season, where you live matters.
Records going back to 1843 seem to show that Venice might be one of the best places to live in all of Florida.
While Venice has been threatened by some of the biggest storms in history and was even in the direct path of Hurricane Donna on Sept. 19, 1960, the second deadliest hurricane in U.S. history, the St. Patrick’s Day tornado 1985 inflicted the most damage to the city of any storm to date.
There were several deaths and not only were several houses destroyed in Venice Gardens (in the direct path of the storm) but a Publix store in the shopping center at U.S. 41 and Shamrock Blvd. was not replaced by Publix.
The most damage from a hurricane in the Venice area was in 1928 when Venice had about 100 homes and 4,000 residents. It was the era when the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers was promoting the John Nolen-planned community of Venice.
The Lake Okeechobee Hurricane (aka the San Felipe Segundo Hurricane), affected the entire state except for the Panhandle. Considered the second most deadly storm in U.S. history, it struck South Florida as a strong Category 4 storm on Sept. 16, 1928, It would eventually kill 4,078 people which included 2,500 in South Florida alone. Damage in the Caribbean and U.S. totaled $100 million in 1928 dollars. That would be in excess of $178 billion today, according to an article about the country’s 10 most deadly hurricanes on arcgis.com. In Venice, two homes were destroyed but no deaths were reported.
The second deadliest hurricane to hit Venice was Hurricane Donna in 1960. It was a Category 4 storm when it hit the Florida Keys in 1960 “with an atmospheric pressure at landfall of 27.46 inches,” making Donna, according to the article sited above, the fifth largest hurricane in United States history.
Although it moved up the Atlantic coastline, the eye of the storm was over Venice. The late Sam Dillon, editor of the Venice Gondolier in those days, reported that although Venice was in the eye of the storm, the tide was out when it hit Venice. That resulted in a lot of rainfall but no other damage.
As it continued north along the Atlantic coast it hit parts of South Carolina and North Carolina as a Category 3 storm, headed out to sea and then made landfall again as a Category 3 storm on Long Island. It continued northward as a Category 1 or 2 storm, with most of the damage left behind in the Caribbean, South Florida and the Carolinas.
According to arcgis.com it holds the record of maintaining hurricane status for a total of 17 days, with severe flooding nearly everywhere it hit, closing roads and inundating agricultural land.
According to hurricane research I conducted at the Venice Archives in 1999, the odds of experiencing a hurricane in Miami or Key West are 1 in 7 versus 1 in 50 in Jacksonville, 1 in 20 in Tampa and 1 in 12 at Fort Myers.
A hurricane that had a 10.5-foot tidal surge, hit Tarpon Springs on Oct. 20, 1921 but Tamiami Trail had yet to reach Venice, they city where it was joined when finally completed. That historic spot is within the boundaries of the Eagle Point Club which is east of the trail today.
The decade of the 30s was generally quiet. Venice and the entire U.S. had enough to deal with thanks to the Great Depression, although there was one Category 5 hurricane to hit Florida in 1935.
In 1944, the Cuba-Florida hurricane struck near Sarasota on Oct. 19. Winds up to 100 mph and tides up to 12 feet above normal were recorded from Sarasota to Naples. As the storm crossed the state to Jacksonville more than one-third of the state’s citrus crop was lost. That storm was declared the most devastating in Florida history to that time.
The Everglades suffered the most flood damage with tides up to 28 feet, according to arcgis.com. It then went to the Carolinas and Virginia before finally going out to sea.
According to a report in the Venice Gondolier, a no-name storm with winds of 85 mph passed Venice on Sept. 18 about 2 a.m. to 4 a.m. in the morning. It was about 70 miles from shore and on its way to Hillsborough County where winds were clocked at 155 mph and the storm was rated a Category 4 hurricane. Some 300 people sheltered at the old KMI buildings on Tampa Avenue and another 50 at the railroad station and within a train car on a siding there trees and shrubbery in Venice suffered the most damage although some windows were broken and a few roofs were damaged, according to that same article.
There also was water damage in a furniture store at 321 W. Venice Ave, because of a roof leak and to the Tarpon Center Restaurant in the vicinity of the present Crow’s Nest at the Venice Inlet. Some former Venice Army barracks that had been moved to Nokomis after the war were flattened and there was some damage to hangars to the Venice Airport.
Another no-name storm brought rain squalls to Venice on Sept. 22, 1948. Tree park and palm fronds littered the streets after the “storm.”
Venice was safe once again on Sept. 5 when a “baby hurricane” passed within 60 miles of Venice according to a Sept. 7 article in the Gondolier. Rainfall canceled Labor Day plans.
Then came Donna.
Residents of Harbor Isles Mobile Park were evacuated to the KMI dormitories but post-storm damages were so minimal that civil defense officials made no “organized attempt to asses damages.” Only one mobile home anywhere in Venice suffered severe damages according to the Sept. 15 article in the Gondolier. The roof of Venice yacht Club was damaged and several TV antennas were blown down. Electricity was out for nearly a day, affecting some 1,000 homes in Venice and Nokomis and hundreds of trees were knocked down.
In 1992, Hurricane Andrew was predicted to come close to Venice but instead the nation’s fifth most damaging hurricane devastate the Miami area and continued up the east coast of the state. As the storm raged in Miami and all but destroyed Homestead, the sun shone over Venice.
When a Nov. 15, 1994 hurricane bypassed Venice 110 miles south of Sarasota on an erratic path” according to a Gondolier article, the beach renourishment project was “delayed for the fourth time.”
Venice braced for Hurricane George on Sept 25, 1998. Although, one of the deadliest in Florida history, it was dubbed “Gentle George” in a post-hurricane article in the Gondolier. Residents evacuated their homes, with 1,000 taking refuge in five area schools. People prepared by covering windows with shutters and plywood. Businesses did the same and were closed for the weekend.
Venice Hospital (now Venice Regional Bayfront Health) went into “internal disaster mode which required certain staff to stay around the clock.” Special needs patients in the area were evacuated to shelters and hospitals to wait out the storm. Early in the evening, the storm changed direction and headed west north west . Venice was spared although many trees had to be removed or at least propped up because they were leaning over because the ground was so saturated by rain.
The second most deadly hurricane in U.S. history came nowhere near Venice in 2005 when it wrecked havoc on New Orleans after crisscrossing the southern tip of Florida and then heading far out into the Gulf of Mexico before heading north to Louisiana.
While damages totaled $81 billion, arcgis.com kept that storm in the No. 2 position because “the Great Miami Hurricane of 1926 traveled through the heart of Miami as a Category 4 storm, and its damage level would have been nearly double that of Hurricane Katrina.”
With the 2020 hurricane season about to begin, the Venice Gondolier will publish a hurricane guide later this month. Be sure to read it cover to cover, acquire the recommended supplies and then keep the guide handy in case a storm decides to visit Venice.
While Venice has been considered one of the least hurricane-prone areas of Florida since the native Americans first settled in the area, some deadly storms have hit the area over the years. Although they do not seem to hit this area as often as they do other areas of Florida, it would be fool-hardy not to be prepared.
