During this time of social distancing, the Sarasota Chapter No. 115 of Ikebana International used this time to create special ikebana floral arrangements to share with members and friends.
Each member was requested to create an arrangement at home, using material found in their own gardens or nearby natural areas.
Various schools of Ikenobo, Sogetsu, Ohara, Wafu, Ichiyo members responded with creativity and uniqueness to encourage a peaceful and calm moment both inside the home and outside on the patio.
These arrangements were shared virtually with all the members as well as on the club’s Facebook page.
Ikebana is the Japanese art of floral arranging. It uses plants and flowers to stimulate creativity and imagination. An arrangement can be but a few flowers and branches or contain multiple materials.
The charm of ikebana is a direct expression of nature the time spent in creating an arrangement can bring pleasure to both the creator and the viewer.
Ikebana International is a worldwide organization bound together in peace and harmony with the motto “Friendship through Flowers.”
The area chapter meets at the Sarasota Garden Club on the last Monday of the month from September through April.
Like other organizations, during the pandemic, there will be virtual meetings and club projects such as this summer photo project. Patricia Mi Tei Bonarek is president of the local chapter.
To see all the arrangements go to the Photo Gallery on the club website — iisarasota.com or the Facebook page — Ikebana International Sarasota Florida.
