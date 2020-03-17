SARASOTA — A group founded by women in Sarasota and Manatee counties called Impact100 SRQ announced it raised $342,000 for its “high-impact, strategic grant-making.”
The announcement was made at its Thursday Big Reveal event.
Impact100 SRQ President Jane Watt said the group plans to award “transformational grants of $114,000 to three Sarasota-Manatee nonprofits” in November, according to a news release.
It encouraged area groups to apply for project grants “in arts and culture, education, environment and recreation, family, and health and wellness,” the news release states.
Applications must be submitted online by May 15, at www.impact100srq.org, the group said.
“The grants we award are designed to have a major impact on the Sarasota and Manatee county area, the selected nonprofits, and the communities served,” Watt said in the news release. “Through collective giving, Impact100 SRQ members demonstrate leadership and comradery as they cultivate transformation together.” She adds that the chapter grew from 228 members and a total grant amount of $228,000 in 2019, to 342 members this year and grants to be awarded totaling $342,000.
“We made Impact100 history for the number of membership renewals and total number of members in our second year,” she said.
Watt encouraged women in the area to help join forces to collectively fund the nonprofit “transformational” grants.
“We are women from all walks of life, united for a greater good, with a clear understanding of the power of collective giving,” Watt said. “We welcome like-minded women who want to give back to their communities—and change the face of philanthropy in our area.”
The model is to encourage 100 women to donate $1,000 each, the group said. That money is then pooled into one large grant of $100,000 to be awarded an area qualifying nonprofit.
“Impact100 SRQ has no paid employees or staff, which means that 100 percent of each member’s annual contribution of $1,000 is awarded to nonprofit organizations in grants of $100,000 or more,” Watt said. “Operational costs are kept to a minimum and funded voluntarily by members and corporate supporters.”
For more information, visit the group online at www.impact100srq.org.
