Member of the Women’s Sertoma Club of Venice learned often you have to punt and implement plan A, B, or C as events change.
This year the gifting pot luck dinner they planned in order to present checks to non profits in the community needed to take a coronacation thanks to the safe distancing decree.
Instead of a lovely dinner meeting, checks were mailed to the recipients.
This year’s Charitable Giving grants were presented to: Women’s Resource Center of Manatee County, Inc, The Twig, The Warehouse of Venice, Inc, Habitat for Humanity of Sarasota County, In Stride Therapy, The Venice Symphony, Venice Art Center, Family Promise of Sarsota County, Literacy Volunteer of South Sarasota County, Southeastern Guide Dogs, All Faiths Food Bank, Inc and Venice Area Mobile Meals, Inc.
The Women of Sertoma work feverishly to raise money for their various projects. They adopt families at Christmas, shop, purchase and wrap the presents. Their annual poinsettia sale helps raise funds for that project. They partner with Dairy Queen helping serve earning part of the proceeds of an evening of meals.
Their big event is the annual Sun Fiesta which kicks of the tourist season in Venice. They’ve had to punt with that. Two years ago because of downtown construction the event was moved to the Venice Airport which proved a bigger challenge than anyone expected.
Last year windy weather caused another punt and the Miss Sun Fiesta scholarship pageant had to be moved indoors to the Epiphany Cathedral Parish Hall. Bravo members of the Women’s Sertoma Club of Venice.
These days we are all punting, at a social distance of course.
Thank you Edie for this important information.
One of our best
The special person of this week is Women’s Sertoma Club of Venice president Edie Lomason. Luckily Edie is a decision maker so when plans need to change she is willing to just do it. Edie has served several terms as president and has held several other board positions with the club.
Edie enjoys her work as a real estate broker. She is a regular with her Sertoma sisters at fashion shows and luncheons. Her family is number one. They are boating enthusiasts and Edie posts plenty of pictures of their adventures on Facebook.
Edie is a faithful friend always kind and supportive. She is one of the women who make Venice a great place to live.
