Last weekend I went out to see how some of our local retailers are faring in this economic crisis caused by the pandemic. I wanted to see how many shoppers were out and about before the back to school tax break.
I stopped by the Port Charlotte Town Center Mall. I started off by checking out a sale at Dillards and worked my way through most of the mall. I’ve been to the mall a few times since it reopened, but it’s been very quiet with so many staying home.
It was great to see a good amount of shoppers last weekend! I was pleasantly surprised.
Shoppers with bags in hand strolled through the more open spaces throughout the mall. Most of the stores were pretty busy for the last weekend in July. A few stores had lines of people waiting to get in due to social distancing protocols. It was good to see things returning to normal for the mall.
I’ve been deeply concerned about our local businesses since this pandemic began. It’s so important for all of us to support our local retailers and businesses now more than ever.
Local businesses with growing revenues often expand by hiring more people to meet demand. Growth can equate to more jobs for our neighbors, friends and family. There’s a very simple way for all of us to help our community right now ... it’s shop local.
Of course, we’ve all heard the call to “shop local.” Most of us nod our heads and agree that we need to do it. But too often, it’s just talk. We revert back or justify that certain things can only be bought online because it’s cheaper, easier or it’s too hard to find locally. In some cases it may be true. If you’re looking for that miracle hair replacement cream, you may only find that online. It may not work, but it’s online. No, I didn’t try it.
If you can’t find what you need locally, you can ask a local business to carry it. They might order it for you.
Many of the local downtown events that we used to attend were organized to drive traffic to our downtown shops and restaurants. Of course, it’s not the right time to start organizing events with large crowds yet. But we don’t need events to support our local businesses. All of us can visit the downtowns, shopping centers, malls, retailers and restaurants in our communities right now.
We have so much to choose from like downtown Venice, Dearborn Street in Englewood, Cocoplum Village Shops in North Port, Port Charlotte Town Center Mall, antique stores in downtown Arcadia, downtown Punta Gorda and there’s always beautiful Fishermen’s Village on the water in Punta Gorda. Of course, there’s many other shopping centers to explore all over our communities.
It’s been a hot summer, so this is an excellent opportunity to cool off in the air conditioning while we’re shopping locally.
I know some may not be ready to shop or enjoy restaurants yet. They may be among our most vulnerable that need to continue to stay safe. I’m not encouraging the vulnerable to put themselves at risk. But some businesses may have adapted their services to help serve you too. Give your favorite businesses a call to see if they offer any special services like curbside takeaway or delivery.
Besides Punta Gorda, most of the community leaders in Charlotte, DeSoto and Sarasota counties have decided against mask mandates. If they passed a mandate, they would’ve helped our businesses get customers back much faster. They’ve decided to leave it to the businesses to enforce. Many businesses have stepped up and now require masks so you’ll feel safe when shopping and dining out.
Mask wearing in public is much better than it was just a month ago. I think it’s helping many of us to feel safe to shop and eat out again.
Please shop local and wear a mask.
