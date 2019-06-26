Staff Report
Florida Studio Theatre is proud to announce that Atlanta’s top improv group, Dad’s Garage, will be extending its stay in Sarasota following the 11th annual Sarasota Improv Festival. After the Festival ends on July 13, Dad’s Garage will be in residence at FST for an additional week, leading workshops and delivering special encore performances on July 19 and 20 in FST’s Bowne’s Lab Theatre at 7:30 p.m. each night. Tickets for these performances are $15-18 each and can be purchased at floridastudiotheatre.org or 941-366-9000. Workshops are $35 each and are limited to 16 people. Those interested in exploring their own spontaneous creativity can register for workshops at floridastudiotheatre.org, or by calling Pamela Smith, education administrator, at 941-366-1350.
Winning Creative Loafing’s “Best Theater and Best Improv Group in Atlanta” Award multiple times, Dad’s Garage has become a favorite among festivalgoers since the Sarasota Improv Festival’s founding in 2009. In fact, the group is only one of four that has never missed a Sarasota Improv Festival. Dad’s Garage has been performing improv at least once a week—a typical weekend schedule consists of 6 performances—for 24 years. That means that Dad’s Garage has completed, at the very least, over 1,200 performances.
“Dad’s Garage is an institution in the Atlanta arts scene and one of the nation’s leading comedy theatres,” shared Will Luera, FST’s Director of Improv. “Their legacy is so deep that they played a crucial role in my own development as an improviser. When I was barely months into my improv career, I remember visiting Dad’s Garage for the first time and being blown away by the talent. It is an honor for FST and our Improv community to be able to host some of the top improvisers in the country for an additional week.”
On July 19 and 20, Dad’s Garage will perform its acclaimed, long-running mystery format, Murder, She Improvised.
Representing Dad’s Garage at the Festival this year are Andy Coen, Perry Frost, and Matt Horgan.
