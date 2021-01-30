The beloved Jewish Food Festival isn’t happening this February due to COVID-19, but Jewish Congregation of Venice members will be able to feast on homemade chicken soup with matzoh balls and challah on Feb. 7.
Congregants will pick up pre-orders curbside at the JCV while remaining in their cars.
Because of limited kitchen preparers (who are using Harriet Davidson’s Food Festival soup recipe), the event is not open to the public.
Hopefully the Jewish Food Festival will be back in February 2022, bigger and better than ever.
With corned beef, pastrami, blintzes and so much more plus chicken soup of course.
The JCV is located at 600 North Auburn Road (off East Venice Avenue).
For information, call 941-484-2022 or visit: jewishcongregationvenice.com.
