VENICE — A Venice on-street camera project is complete with 34 new security cameras installed at key locations throughout the city.
Some of them are combination units — housing up to five cameras per pole.
Cameras were installed at the airport festival grounds, Centennial Park, Jetty Jacks, Venice Municipal Pier and a portable unit currently mounted at the new Venice Police Department building — where construction is being completed.
Other street cameras are along Venice Avenue at Tamiami Trail, Harbor Drive, Nassau Street and Nokomis Avenue.
“This marks the end of the planned camera installations,” IT Director Christophe St. Luce wrote in a email to city leaders on the project’s status.
City Manager Ed Lavallee said the camera system captures activity in the public rights-of-way for the protection of residents.
“It has proven useful in identifying people attempting to vandalize public property,” Lavallee said. “The modern cameras have excellent resolution and scanning capability. Unlike earlier generation cameras this system can easily identify vehicles and people.”
The newer cameras are durable and able to tolerate harsh weather conditions, he added.
“The entire system is a product of a strategic plan that was incorporated into the downtown reconstruction project,” Lavallee said. ”As the streets, sidewalks, and medians were being redesigned and upgraded, we took advantage of the opportunity to install fiber optic conduit at the same time, eliminating the need for future excavation and installation cost.”
Some cameras are connected directly via city fiber, while others communicate wirelessly to an antenna and then to the city’s fiber optic cable. Some transmit from one antenna to another before being pulled into the city’s system.
The Venice Police Department recently underwent training on the special analytics software, St. Luce said.
“This program was purchased separately in the project to perform specific queries based on video requirements,” he said. “This program will allow them to perform queries based on motion, color, vehicles, etc. The standard video dashboard (which collects all the video) is used for monitoring and querying cameras.”
Police Chief Tom Mattmuller said he’s already put the new technology to use.
“The downtown cameras proved to be very beneficial in recent investigations,” Mattmuller said. “A suspect was quickly identified resulting in criminal charges and the recovery of stolen property. Video was also very useful in a recent traffic crash investigation involving a pedestrian.”
Talk about installing cameras has been around for over a decade, often in response to altercations overnight at the pier and South Jetty.
On the Venice Pier, bait shop employee Keith Tanner said it’s a welcome addition.
“A lot of people don’t even notice it, which is good,” Tanner said. “It’s good for security and keeps an eye on things during the nighttime so people do feel safe coming to the pier.”
Pier fisherman Teddy Stazyky said it’s “wonderful.”
“I like it. It’s very good security, especially at nighttime when a lot of young people come here. The trouble … you’re not seeing that happen anymore,” he said.
At the South Jetty, Jetty Jacks Refreshment Deck employee Kirstin Dooling said most people don’t even notice the new cameras.
“I think it’s a plus,” she said. “Just in case anything happens.”
Born and raised in Venice, Ward Wright, who was out for a stroll Friday, didn’t seem concerned about the new cameras.
”It’s probably a good thing in this day and age for security purposes,” he said.
Jetty Jacks owner Chris Johnson said the deck already had security cameras — one from its previous owner, his own, and one by Surfline.com which gives surfers a snapshot of the nearby wave action. Now he’s got three more attached to the same small building.
“I don’t see any problems out here,” he said.
It has been more quiet since gates went up and people were unable to park overnight.
“Between the gate and the cameras, it’s the safest place in town,” Johnson said.
He said people are helpful in Venice.
“We’re also sort of a lost-and-found here at Jetty Jacks. A woman came here this morning to retrieve her credit card she’d left behind. People are always leaving their sun glasses and we hang on to them for them. A few weeks ago some kids brought by a wallet. I asked them if there was any cash in it. They didn’t know; they hadn’t looked. There was $60 inside. This town’s got a lot of great people in it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.