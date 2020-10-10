VENICE — Venice Heritage Inc., the nonprofit leading the effort to built a showcase to house the city’s 1926 American LaFrance fire engine, known as Old Betsy, has received a second major donation.
The Catlin Foundation recently announced a $55,000 matching grant toward the project. The funds are held at the Community Foundation of Sarasota County.
Venice resident William H. Jervey Jr., after whom the downtown public library is named, previously offered to match donations up to $100,000, including past and future donations made until Aug. 31, 2021.
That brings Venice Heritage to the halfway mark for the project. Once the organization reaches its goal of $310,000, a glass showcase for the city’s first fire engine will be built and turned over to the city in perpetuity.
The City Council has already approved the concept plans unanimously.
“We’re halfway there,” said Earl Midlam. “We just need to get some fundraising going. It’s pretty slow right now with the pandemic and the upcoming election. This project will bring a lot of happiness to the community and that’s what we need now.”
Old Betsy retired from active duty in 1960. In 1975, Earl and Karen Midlam led a restoration, bringing the engine back to life in time for the 1976 Bicentennial.
It’s been a parade favorite ever since, with the Midlams leading small fundraisers to finance their maintenance efforts.
A section of the parking area near the city archives building is the preferred location, without cost to the city since it already owns the property. Beechwood Builders has offered to provide the building plans and construct the facility for cost or less, Midlam said.
The next step is to bring the project before the city Parks and Recreation Advisory Board to seek its approval regarding the location within the Cultural Campus on South Nokomis Avenue.
The Architectural Review Board will also review the architectural plans to ensure it reflects Venice’s historic look and feel.
Anyone who wishes to donate toward Old Betsy’s new home should send a check made payable to Venice Heritage Inc., and indicate the funds are for Old Betsy. The address is Venice Heritage Inc., P.O. Box 1190, Venice FL 34284.
