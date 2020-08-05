VENICE — Gold Rush BBQ didn’t waste any time when the coronavirus pandemic hit.
It was March 20 when co-owner Bob Overholster thought about the people who were about to lose their jobs.
The more established food pantries were accepting donations only from stores and cutting their hours, sometimes cutting locations to stop the spread of the virus.
“I saw a need,” Overholster said. “As soon as the lockdown occurred, I knew we were going to be carry-out only. We were prepared for that, with a take-out window and overhanging awnings already on our building. It keeps out the weather, so setting up a pantry outside was an easy thing to do.”
The idea came from watching neighborhood reading programs spring up, where people share books among each other.
“That’s what gave me the idea. It’s a community thing. A community food pantry. They’re making it happen,” he said.
He said they set it up outside so people feel more comfortable. He encourages people to grab whatever items they or their neighbors may need. There’s a steady flow of people making donations, and people picking up goods they need, often for others, he said.
Overholster said he’s always glad to see people bringing in contributions. If the pantry gets low, he goes shopping.
“I’ve only had to restock about three times. People in the Venice area are very generous,” he said.
It’s a modest pantry — three tables set up end to end. A small group of five women have taken it upon themselves to come by at different times to tidy up the tables and food items, wipe off cans, and stock them back up neatly.
“That’s been a incredible help,” Overholster said. “The Venice community very quickly embraced the idea. What gave it a real kick was the local food pantries stopped taking donations, and they were sending donors to us.”
He doesn’t know how many are using the pantry but said “there is a steady flow.”
“We’re happy its working … it gives the community a sense of helping each other. Not that we can do this forever … but I don’t plan on taking this away anytime soon. The need is more now that it has ever been.”
