SARASOTA — The first 14 patients at Sarasota Memorial Hospital who were tested for coronavirus received good news — they tested negative.
The hospital released the results from state labs in a news statement Thursday afternoon.
The hospital is still awaiting confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Florida Department of Health.
“We are happy to report that the results we have received to date have been negative, but there are many viruses circulating this time of year and many more tests that will be run,” said SMH CEO David Verinder in the press statement. “We have to remain vigilant and prepared for that to change.”
SMH has submitted more samples for testing but the turn-around time for results is 24-48 hours.
The patients who received their results late Wednesday were tested on Monday. Results from the CDC take three to five days.
People who present at the hospital and meet CDC criteria for possible coronavirus infection are put in isolation for tests to rule out other viruses. Only if there isn’t a different explanation for their condition are they be tested for coronavirus.
People with mild respiratory illness symptoms — coughing, fever and shortness of breath — are advised to consult their physician rather than go to the hospital, as they may be able to isolate themselves at home.
Patients with severe symptoms or an underlying condition, such as a weakened immune system or chronic respiratory disease, should get their physician’s advice, or call the SMH hotline, 941-917-8799, for information on seeking care while minimizing the risk to others.
More information about prevention, treatment and SMH’s response to coronavirus is available at www.SMH.com/covid19.
