SARASOTA — The first 14 patients at Sarasota Memorial Hospital who were tested for coronavirus have received good news — they tested negative.
The hospital released the results from state labs in a news statement Thursday.
The hospital is still awaiting confirmation of the results from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Florida Department of Health.
“We are happy to report that the results we have received to date have been negative, but there are many viruses circulating this time of year and many more tests that will be run,” said SMH CEO David Verinder in the news statement. “We have to remain vigilant and prepared for that to change.”
SMH has submitted more samples for testing but the turn-around time for results is 24-48 hours.
The patients who received their results late Wednesday were tested on Monday. Results from the CDC take three to five days.
Given the results so far, the hospital announced Friday that although testing is continuing, it will only issue an update for a positive or presumptive — initial — positive result.
The doctor
Dr. Manuel Gordillo diagnosed the patient at Doctors Hospital who has been confirmed to have the virus and has been in self-quarantine at home since then.
He is symptom-free after eight days but must remain isolated for two weeks.
In the vast majority of the cases in Wuhan, China, where the virus was first identified, symptoms manifested within 12 days, he said in a video interview Friday, but a few took longer.
The patient at Doctors Hospital had been admitted for pneumonia and wasn’t in isolation, he said.
“Nobody expected the person to have this disease” because he had no history of travel, he said.
He was unable to order a test for it, however, because CDC protocols linked testing to travel.
But that night the CDC loosened the protocols and also authorized testing at state labs. Gordillo ordered a test and it was sent to Tampa instead of the CDC in Atlanta, which later confirmed the results.
Gordillo said the risk of infection for the people who treated the patient is low but the guideline for health care workers is that two to three minutes of exposure within 6 feet of the patient is considered sufficient to trigger quarantine.
People who were in the hospital but not in contact with the patient don’t need to be concerned, he said.
“You’re not going to get COVID-19 with a minor exposure,” he said. “That’s just not going to happen.”
What to do
At SMH, people who present at the hospital and meet CDC criteria for possible coronavirus infection are put in isolation for tests to rule out other viruses. Only if there isn’t a different explanation for their condition are they tested for coronavirus.
People with mild respiratory illness symptoms — coughing, fever and shortness of breath — are advised to consult their physician rather than go to the hospital, as they may be able to isolate themselves by remaining at home.
Patients with severe symptoms or an underlying condition, such as a weakened immune system or chronic respiratory disease, should get their physician’s advice, or call the SMH hotline, 941-917-8799, for information on seeking care while minimizing the risk to others.
More information about prevention, treatment and SMH’s response to coronavirus is available at SMH.com/covid19.
Venice Regional Bayfront Health Marketing Director Julie Beatty confirmed that VRBH has also been testing for coronavirus but she deferred to the state to report on the number of local cases.
“To avoid misinformation being shared in the community by numerous media outlets reporting from a variety of sources, we will report activity to the the Florida Department of Health, who is tracking those cases and can provide numbers for our region moving forward,” she said via email.
According to the Department’s most recent update, as of noon Friday three Florida residents had tested positive in the state; five residents who tested positive elsewhere had been “repatriated”; and one nonresident had tested positive.
Fifty-six tests were negative and 51 were awaiting results.
Public health officials are monitoring 264 people who may have been exposed to the virus.
Through 4 p.m. Thursday, according to the CDC, there were 164 positive or presumptively positive results, with 11 deaths, in the 19 states reporting cases.
The worst concentration is in Washington, which had reported 70 cases, followed by California with 45 and New York with 14.
Florida was one of 16 states reporting cases in the 1-5 range.
To keep track of Florida cases, visit: FloridaHealth.gov/COVID-19.
The CDC’s coronavirus page is: CDC.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/cases-in-us.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.