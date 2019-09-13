WEST VILLAGES — Authorities are seeking help in the investigation of the death of Jose Gavarrete.
Gavarrete, 60, was found dead in a pond in Gran Paradiso in West Villages on Aug. 16. North Port Police said Friday that Gavarrete was seen walking into the subdivision Aug. 14.
The body was discovered along Basilica and Benissmo Drive. That area is under construction. Gavarrete was found by contractors in the water about 200 feet from the road.
Gavarrete’s body was believed to have been in the water for two days. He was wearing dark blue work pants with reflective striping, and a light blue long sleeved shirt along with work boots.
Gavarrete is considered homeless and appeared to be working in the area. His last known address was in Naples.
Investigators indicated foul play is not suspected in Gavarrete’s death. Police are trying to understand Gavarrete circumstances as to why he was there.
Authorities are asking anyone who had seen Gavarrete or may have information about him to contact North Port Police Detective Kishia Veigel at 941-429-7335 or email kveigel@northportpd.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.