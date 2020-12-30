CASEY KEY — A home worth about $2.8 million was gutted by an overnight fire that shut down Casey Key Road much of Wednesday as authorities looked into the cause.
Agents from the state Financial Services Investigations Police along with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms were on scene Wednesday at the home along Casey Key Road.
Firefighters also remained on the scene of after the overnight blaze in the 2500 block of Casey Key Road that has kept the road closed since about 3 a.m.
A neighbor called authorities at about 2:45 a.m. to report the home in the 2500 block of Casey Key Road was ablaze. By 3:15 a.m., it was escalated to a two-alarm fire, according to Brianne Grant, media relations officer with Sarasota County.
"Occupants and neighboring residents are safe and were evacuated from their homes," the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said in an early morning report. There were no injuries reported.
Nokomis Fire was initially in charge of the scene.
According to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, the portions of the road in the 2300-2700 blocks remained closed until about 5 p.m. It now has one lane opened in that area.
At the scene, firefighters and investigators were looking at the mansion as smoke still rose from an interior room.
The homes in the block all sell for millions of dollars.
"This fire investigation is open and ongoing and no additional details are available at this time," Florida Department of Financial Services Press Secretary John O'Brien said in a Wednesday evening email. "The DFS investigation focuses on the origin and cause of the fire incident."
Federal investigators did not return calls about the case late Wednesday.
Initial attempts to contact the homeowner were unsuccessful Wednesday afternoon.
