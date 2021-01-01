CASEY KEY — A home worth about $2.8 million was gutted by an overnight fire that shut down Casey Key Road much of Wednesday as authorities looked into the cause.
Agents from the state Financial Services Investigations Police along with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms were on scene Wednesday at the home along Casey Key Road.
For the moment, the cause is listed by the State Fire Marshal’s office as “undetermined,” according to Nokomis Fire Battalion Chief Sean Thornton.
“It’s undetermined because the structure’s unsafe to get into,” Thornton said. “The second floor collapsed and the columns holding the structure up are cracked.”
A neighbor called authorities at about 2:45 a.m. Wednesday to report the home in the 2500 block of Casey Key Road was ablaze. By 3:15 a.m., it was escalated to a two-alarm fire, according to Brianne Grant, media relations officer with Sarasota County.
“Occupants and neighboring residents are safe and were evacuated from their homes,” the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said in an early morning report. There were no injuries reported.
Nokomis Fire was in charge of the scene. They were assisted by Venice Fire and Sarasota County Fire departments.
State Fire Marshal did decide it was undetermined.
According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, the portions of the road in the 2300-2700 blocks remained closed until about 5 p.m. Wednesday.
By Thursday morning, both lanes were open but the fire kept rekindled in the remains of the residence.
The blaze sparked again at least twice since the initial Wednesday morning blaze. Firefighters were at the scene late Wednesday night and again Thursday morning.
“It’s hard to hit because we can’t get into the house,” Thornton said.
And Casey Key Road, which is narrow in its best stretches, made the fight a bit more difficult.
“It’s a tight road,” he said. “It’s hard to get vehicles out there.”
One fire truck was damaged Thursday by a car trying to get by it as firefighters worked.
At the scene Wednesday, investigators, experts and firefighters were looking at the mansion as smoke still rose from an interior room.
The homes in the block all sell for millions of dollars.
“This fire investigation is open and ongoing and no additional details are available at this time,” Florida Department of Financial Services Press Secretary John O’Brien said in a Wednesday evening email. “The DFS investigation focuses on the origin and cause of the fire incident.”
Federal investigators did not return calls about the case.
Initial attempts to contact the homeowner were unsuccessful.
