VENICE — Sarasota Memorial Hospital-Venice (SMH) isn't ready to accept patients yet, but the hold-up isn't the facility. It's the need to get insurance contracts in place.
Construction was finished on time and on budget, Campus President Sharon Roush said during a media preview Thursday.
"That was a feat, particularly in a pandemic," she said.
And it included upgrading ICU rooms to be able to isolate people with infectious diseases, said Allison Gottermeier, SMH multimedia producer.
Roush said that the only building in the original plans still undergoing some construction is the Medical Office Building. There's work being done on the first floor that will be completed in January, she said. Offices on the second floor opened last week.
That's not the only construction, however. The main hospital building was designed so that more patient towers could be added on the east side without disrupting patient care. One of those, with 68 more beds, is already underway.
"We think that there is a huge need here in the area," Chief of Staff Dr. Christopher Jefferson said, so much so that it's expected the 110 beds in place will quickly be filled when the hospital opens later this month.
There's space for two more wings, Roush said, potentially taking the hospital to 400 beds. The 28-bed Emergency Care Center can be doubled in size as well, and surgical suites can be added.
In 2016, when SMH originally applied for the certificate of need (CON) that authorized it to build a hospital in Venice, it proposed to transfer beds licensed at the Sarasota campus.
Since then the requirement to get a CON for hospital beds has been repealed, so beds can readily be added as needed, subject to licensing standards.
The Venice campus had its final licensing survey by the state Agency for Health Care Administration Tuesday and "passed with flying colors," Roush said, though the license isn't in hand yet.
Coincidentally, it was the same date that the 32-bed Sarasota campus opened 96 years earlier.
The plan, Roush said, is to begin seeing patients through the Emergency Care Center first. When it's had 30 admissions, the hospital can get certified by The Joint Commission to receive Medicare reimbursement, she said.
It's hoped that everything will be in place to be able to provide all services by the end of the month, Public Information Officer Kim Savage said.
Those services will include nearly everything that can be done on the Sarasota campus, Jefferson said, including most surgeries as well as diagnosis, testing and care for cardiac, stroke, orthopedic and obstetrical patients, among others.
People needing cardio-thoracic surgery and some neurological procedures will still have to go to Sarasota, he said.
Where the Venice campus has an advantage is in tele-health, he said. It's been integrated into the facility, where the Sarasota campus was not set up as well for it during the pandemic.
The pandemic wasn't much of an obstacle in hiring, Roush said. SMH started recruiting early and, in fact was able to put additional staff to work because of COVID-19.
More than 700 people have been hired for the Venice campus, Gottermeier said, enough for the facility to be considered fully staffed.
The medical staff includes more than 600 physicians and 200 advanced practice providers, including some longtime local physicians like Jefferson, who has practiced in Venice for 21 years.
He said the facility's appearance surprised him.
"I've never been in a hospital that was this beautiful," he said, remarking on the views through the numerous windows and the light they let in.
That's a theme among the staff, according to Roush.
"Our lab has windows. The pharmacy has windows," she said. "Everybody has windows."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.