VENICE — Blue Lotus Mediation Center is working to assist dealing with the “uncertainty” that surrounds people.
“We find ourselves living in a world that bears little resemblance to what was, and unsure of what will come to be,” it said in a news release.
Tergar instructor Myoshin Kelley explores how to use current situations to let “go of what is no longer needed or serving us.”
“We will discover how to listen to our innate wisdom that comes through finding intimacy with ourselves and all beings. The program includes a short guided meditation,” it said.
That program is available at https://bit.ly/2XCP0hA
Wednesday and Thursday virtual classes
• Wednesday 9:30 a.m.-10 a.m. — Laughter Yoga: Laughing for the Health of it. Go to: https://bit.ly/2KcYp7u or laughteryogavenice.com for more information.
• 6 -7:30 p.m. Wednesday: An evening with Bhante Chan with guided metta and meditation. Chan will share from his practice, study and compassion about living in this uncertain world and especially to help you with questions and concerns. Go to: zoom.us/j/707865726 (easier sign in: click and join)
• 9:30 -10:30 a.m. Thursday — Gentle Yoga For Everyone. Mary Riley’s Gentle Yoga classes are live on Zoom. Go to: yourfreedomproject.zoom.us/j/9415399149. Register. Live on Zoom with downloadable lessons.
• 10 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Saturday Laughter Yoga: Laughing for the Health of it. Go to: https://bit.ly/34HhCYt or go to laughteryogavenice.com for more information.
