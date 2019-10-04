Inspiring students: Kevin Atlas speaks to Venice High School during Homecoming Week

VENICE - Kevin Atlas knows you have a nub.

He has one. It's what he calls his left arm, which doesn't exist past his left elbow. That's his nub.

Atlas spoke of strengths, weaknesses and nubs during an hour-long speech Thursday at Venice Performing Arts Center as Venice High School students celebrate Homecoming Week.

While he celebrates his nub now, it wasn't always that way. Shaving as a fourth-grader and standing 5 feet 10 inches by fifth grade, he struggled. And the struggles weren't just his size. He lost his father to cancer in elementary school and was diagnosed with ADHD and dyslexia. He wasn't able to read as a third-grader.

But the arm, or lack there of, was his constant reminder of being different.

"I hated looking in mirrors. I hated it," he said.

His family tried to get him involved in sports. It was basketball where he learned to excel. Still, he didn't make his team in seventh grade.

People told him basketball was a "two-armed sport" but one coach showed him what he could do with his arm.

"He made my greatest weakness my greatest strength," Atlas said. "If you own your weaknesses, you don't have any."

It turned his life around.

"I joke about it. I love it," he said, whipping it around a number of times with humor about swimming, playing drums or how he could use it on the basketball court.

He showcased his nub, telling the teenagers everyone has something that can be debilitating. It might not be a missing limb — it might be anxiety or any number of troubles. But people have to accept themselves in life.

"How the hell is anyone supposed to love you if you can't love yourself?" he asked.

REWIRE YOURSELF

Now a motivational speaker after playing college basketball as Kevin Laue at Manhattan College and professionally in Taiwan, he urged students to rewire themselves — noting he has done it himself.

A coach came back to him in high school and pushed him, asking what he had done to make his dreams happen. He worked hard at practice — but that was it. He wanted to go to college as a basketball player.

"'Nobody had ever done it with a disability. You have to work twice as hard as everyone else,'" the coach said.

It crushed him that night, but he took it to heart, starting to lift weights and do push-ups and swim to improve his strength and endurance.

He spoke directly to a few students who wanted to have careers as actors and drummers. "What have you done today to make that happen?" he asked.

"If you don't rewire your brain, somebody else out there is going to. Wake up," he said.

He's worries about using computers and social media to find happiness. He attributes a lot of depression to digital addictions.

"You want to see people who are happy, go to Uganda, go to Kenya, go to Congo. Man, they don't have any of this," he said, holding up a cellphone. "They are the most selfless, grateful human beings I've ever met."

Standing 6 feet 11 inches, he towers over the conversation and spoke to them about being kind to one another.

THREE COMPLIMENTS A DAY

"When kids are loved at home, they come to school to learn. When kids aren't loved at home, they come to school to be loved," he said. "You want to know why this nation is a wreck? Because we're all so mean at school. Everybody wants to be appreciated, but we're so slow to appreciate others."

He gave compliments to three students for their style, smile and a penguin costume worn as a part of Homecoming Week spirit days.

"It's a negative freakin' world full of fake people. Be positive. Be real. People will be attracted to you like a magnet. (It takes 21 days) to make a habit."

He said it's a habit it enjoys as he walks through airports.

"People are all so miserable at airports; good job, TSA. 'Yo, I love your scarf, I love your shoes, nice hat.' It's automatic. They're like: 'Get away from me, giant-one-armed man.' Just kidding. It might be the best part of their day."

HIGHS AND LOWS, AND A FRIEND

After a story about him appeared in Sports Illustrated his junior year, he received a call from a number he didn't recognize while sitting in class. He answered it.

"'Hello?' 'Is this Kevin?' they said. 'Yeah.' 'This is the White House,'" he recalled. "And I hung up on them. I thought it was a prank call. I probably shouldn't have done that,"

The White House called back and informed Atlas that President Barack Obama had read the story, was inspired and wanted to meet him.

A month later, he would at a tarmac of an airport in San Francisco.

"I didn't make my seventh-grade basketball team because basketball's a two-armed sport. ... (Now) I was being recognized by the most powerful person in the world. Living, breathing proof you've got to learn to believe in yourself for everyone else to; they will to," he said.

The high point of the night would collapse a few hours later when he broke his left leg in a basketball game.



"The worst part about a one-armed guy in a wheelchair is ... you kind of spin around in circles," he said to laughter.

And while he jokes about it now, the consequences were severe. Scholarship offers disappeared.

"Captain Hook with a peg leg is too much pirate for anyone," he said.

And depression set in. For three weeks, he laid, recovering, in bed.

"And I downed a bottle of prescription medication. I don't know how I'm alive today but every day I take a breath, it's a blessing," he said.

He had a friend who became that because others raised him up. Seniors decided to bring a sophomore named Josh Burger more into the school community. Burger has a rare disease that kills most people before they were 12, atelosteogenesis syndrome type III.

"Two kids ...just asked 'How can we involve you more?' (Josh Burger) said 'I'll never played sports, that's the toughest part,'" Atlas recalled

The seniors bought a wooden stick and a purple sheet, making a school flag out of it.

"It looked super-stupid; they did a terrible job," he said.

They asked the coach if Burger could ride around the football field before a game.

"There goes Josh with his flag. You know what happened? The crowd went nuts. Not just the home crowd, the away crowd, too," he said. "It was wild... The dude was awesome — a ray of sunshine at my school and nobody knew he was there until two kids built him a flag."

Josh was there when Kevin returned to school, still hobbling on a broken leg.

"Baby-size dude, biggest dude on campus. He looked up at me and said: 'Kevin I know you can't play ball anymore. I get it. I'm trapped in a baby's body. But whatever. We're going to get through this.'"

HELP THE YOUTH

After the presentation, he spoke of the struggles of youth being worse than ever.

"We haven't evolved with the times at all in the education system and that's why you are desensitized to the school shootings and the suicides and all the negative stats increase," he said, targeting school testing as a troubling aspect of education.

"What does it matter if you go to Harvard if you're still depressed?"

He said he enjoys speaking to students.

"I always just wanted to help people because people have helped me at my worst times," he said. "I don't know how to be a speaker but I do know how to be real and I think — because I have a harsh background I connect with some kids ... I just want to make the biggest difference I can the best way I can," he said.

A documentary about him is on Hulu called "The Long Shot." A motion picture is in production about his life and his book "Get in the Game" is due to be published in 2020. His website is www.believeinyou.com.

'INSPIRING'

Students said the hour left an impression.

"It was really inspiring," Venice High School senior Chloe Lear said. "It made me want to spread positivity."

Freshman Charo Boulos appreciated how he made it easy to pay attention.

"It made me want to go out and be better — do better stuff," he said.

"It was pretty inspiring to see how much someone with a disability like that can do just by changing their mindset," junior Brandon Losito said.

Assistant Principal Lindsay Gallof appreciated the event.

"It's Homecoming Week and this propels that motivation to be connected to the school," she said. "It's a great opportunity and we're very grateful that they've chosen to come here."