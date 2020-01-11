Venice Interfaith Community Association kicks off its 2020 Winter Series with a Martin Luther King Day Celebration, Jan. 20.
The spirit-filled, justice-seeking words of Dr. John Walker , pastor of Bethel CME Church in Sarasota, are enhanced by the stirring gospel music of Booker High School’s Jet Stream Choir.
All are welcome to this event at 7 p.m. at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 790 South Tamiami Trail, Venice. Admission free, donations appreciated.
The Winter Series continues each Monday evening, same time and place, through Feb. 24. The programs will examine how institutions created to protect and educate people can also become means of oppression. Speakers will address institutional racism in our systems of education, criminal justice, environmental protection, and personal and community reponsibilities.
Following each presentation, audience and speakers engage in lively discussion of these difficult issues.
Venice Interfaith Community Association is a non-profit organization of clergy and lay members, offering ongoing community dialogue and activities fostering respect, understanding, and cooperation among people of different faith, ethnic and cultural traditions.
To learn more, contact: 941-894-4910 or visit: veniceinterfaith.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.