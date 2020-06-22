VENICE - Comcast announced Thursday that it is already planning to help residents who are a part of the Internet Essentials program to help school students.
"To help provide additional support to students and families, Comcast announced it will continue to provide 60 days of free internet service to new, eligible Internet Essentials customers," it said in a news release. "Originally set to expire on June 30, the free offer will now be available through the end of this year."
Comcast is also waiving requirement customers not have a past due balance to qualify for the program.
"Since 2011, Internet Essentials has connected more than 2 million low-income families to the Internet, serving approximately 8 million people," the news release said. "During that period, the program has grown from focusing on bridging the 'homework gap' for school-age children to being deeply invested in providing digital equity."
The program offers internet service for $9.95 a month plus tax.
"Internet Essentials is structured in partnership between Comcast and tens of thousands of school districts, libraries, elected officials, and nonprofit community partners," it said.
For more information, visit: https://partner.internetessentials.com or call 1-855-846-8376 for English and 1-855-765-6995 for Spanish.
