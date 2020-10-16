OSPREY — An Osprey man was arrested Thursday on allegations he fired a weapon from his vehicle.
Joshua Gregory Powenski, 35, 100 block of Bay Street, was involved in a Thursday incident along Interstate 75 between North Port and Venice.
According to authorities, Powenski was in a car and shot at someone in a truck, during an “altercation” at 10:30 a.m., when the two vehicles were northbound on I-75, near the 186 mile marker between the Sumter Boulevard and River Road exits in south Sarasota County.
Two people in a black car were headed north with its occupants “became involved in an undetermined altercation with the occupant(s) of a white pickup” that was also headed north, the Florida Highway Patrol reported Thursday.
“Both vehicles traveled approximately one mile, while reportedly speeding up, slowing down, and remaining adjacent to each other.
At some point, Powenski fired a pistol through the windshield toward the pickup, authorities said. Powenski then stopped on the emergency lane, while the truck continued north.
“It is currently unknown whether the truck was hit or whether any of its occupant(s) were injured. No injuries were reported from the occupants of the black passenger car.”
Powenski was charged with discharging of a firearm within 1,000 feet of another person and booked into the Sarasota County Jail, the FHP reported.
Powenski’s bond was set at $7,500.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.