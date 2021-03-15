VENICE - Emergency responders are at the scene of a crash involving several cars along Interstate 75. 

At least one fatality and other injuries were reported, according to the city of Venice. 

Interstate 75 southbound traffic is being rerouted onto State Road 681 on Monday morning. 

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office and Florida Highway Patrol are investigating and urging motorists to avoid the area. 

"I-75 southbound at SR 681 will be shut down while the investigation is conducted," the sheriff's office said in a statement. 

This story will be updated.

