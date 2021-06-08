SARASOTA — A popular shopping center was the location of an apparent gun battle between people in two cars Saturday night, authorities said.
Officials are hoping witnesses will give insight into the situation.
More than 30 calls to 911 were phoned into Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office about 7:30 p.m. Saturday about an active shooter situation, according to a news release.
“According to witnesses, at least two vehicles were seen exchanging gunfire in front of several businesses in the University Town Center area,” according to a news release.
There were no reported injuries or damage to area property. The people involved were not targeting patrons but one-another in what may have been a “personal dispute,” authorities said.
“Through investigation including witness interviews and video surveillance, detectives believe the two involved vehicles include a silver Nissan Altima with the driver’s side rear window shot out, and a gray unknown make/model sedan,” the news release stated.
Two sedans were involved and traveled north on Cattlemen Road toward University Parkway, the news release said.
The 200 block of Cattleman Road northbound are closed for hours after the shooting, officials said.
“The investigation is very active and ongoing,” it said.
Anyone with information about the shootings is urged to call 941-316-1201.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.