VENICE — An investigation is still underway for a woman allegedly thrown out of a vehicle at Groveland Avenue and U.S. 41 on June 17, according to authorities.
She was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital after complaining of a multitude of injuries, authorities said.
According to a report, the woman was initially uncooperative to officers on the scene and while at the hospital.
Later she told officers the suspect was a friend of a friend and stated "He smashed my face. He put his hands on me," according to a report.
The woman stated friends called the suspect to give her a ride home.
After being pushed, she stated she got out of the car while it was stopped. She then said the car hit her while she was trying to remove her belongings from inside, stated in a report.
Multiple witnesses said they found the woman already on the ground and another said the woman either fell or was pushed from the car, according to a report.
Venice Police Department and North Port Police Department are still investigating the incident, which was reported around 10:20 p.m. June 17, along with the Department of Children and Families.
