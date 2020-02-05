Though far from home, Iowa Democrats wintering in Florida had a chance to participate in the Iowa caucuses Monday at satellite locations, ranging from Port Charlotte to Paris, France.
The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Port Charlotte was one of just four satellite locations in the state, drawing 135 Iowans from across the Sarasota, Charlotte and Lee county region to show their support Monday for their candidate of choice for Democrat presidential nominee.
The caucuses are unique in that rather than casting private votes, participants break into groups based on who they support. Candidates who have the support of at least 15% of the room are considered viable. Those groups have the opportunity to attempt to sway those supporting non-viable candidates.
In Port Charlotte, Amy Klobuchar took the lead, starting with 48 votes and growing to 56 by the end of the caucus. Pete Buttigieg came in second, with 38 votes growing to 43, and Joe Biden was third with 33 votes at both the start and end of the caucus.
Other candidates who received votes at the start of the caucus but were ultimately not viable included Elizabeth Warren with 12 votes, Tom Steyer with 2, Bernie Sanders with 1, and Andrew Yang with 1.
Charlotte Noble, of Johnston, Iowa, who spends 3.5 months of the year in Fort Myers, was thrilled to see Klobuchar come in first.
“I never did (expect it),” she said. “I’m very happy.”
Noble said she watched Klobuchar during Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings and thought she was one of the best questioners.
“She’s low-key; she’s a good listener,” Noble said. “She’s very, very bright, and she’s a woman. It is about time.”
Noble said she loved having the opportunity to participate in the satellite caucus.
“People who go away for winter, you’re never involved in it,” she said. “It’s perfect.”
James Grisolano, of Burlington, Iowa, agreed the satellite caucus was a “great idea.” He traveled all the way from Delray Beach to participate, since there were no satellite locations on the east coast.
Grisolano cast his vote for Buttigieg.
“He’s down to earth, brilliant, smart,” he said. “He’s got a good outlook for the country, and I think he’s electable.”
He noted Klobuchar would have been his second choice, but he had no idea they would end up being first and second.
“I like all of the candidates,” he said. “Whoever gets the nomination will have my vote.”
Tom Andre, the Permanent Chair for the caucus, had planned to rush back to Iowa with his wife to participate in the caucuses until a friend heard about the satellite caucuses and arranged to have one in Port Charlotte, asking him to serve as chair.
“The Democratic party stands for a democratic approach to government,” he said. “We want participation by as many people as we can have. There’s no absentee ballot for the caucuses, so I really like the idea that the Democrats came up with, the satellite caucuses which allow people, who for legitimate reasons, want to winter in the warm weather in Florida, for example, to participate.”
