PORT CHARLOTTE — Florida’s presidential primary will not be until March, but some people who are living in Florida will be voting in Iowa’s next week.
It is called a satellite caucus and organizers say it is to help make sure every voice is heard before the presidential primary.
Iowans who live part time in Southwest Florida, like Audra Lynn, will now get the chance to pick their state’s Democratic nominee for president. But, they will not have to go back to Iowa.
“I take voting very seriously,” Lynn said. “Ever since I’ve been 18, I’ve voted and so I would spend over a thousand dollars just to fly back only to vote.”
Iowa’s Democratic party tested the idea of a satellite caucus four years ago. On Monday, registered Iowa Democrats can go to one of the 99 satellite caucus locations.
Four of these locations are in Florida, including the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Charlotte County at 1532 Forrest Nelson Blvd, Port Charlotte and St. Andrew Lutheran Church 1901 62nd Ave South, St. Petersburg.
The Port Charlotte caucus is from 2:30-3:30 p.m.; the St. Petersburg caucus is from 4-5 p.m.
Troy Price, the Iowa Democratic Party chair, said 37 people are signed up in Port Charlotte as of the beginning of January. But he explained, Iowans cannot just show up at the polling locations; they must register in advance. Other locations include California, Arizona, France and Scotland.
The Democratic Party Convention decided against online caucuses because of security concerns. But virtual caucuses may not be far away. Neither is the deadline to register, which is over two weeks away.
