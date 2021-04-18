VENICE — Since Florida’s Certified Local Government program was established in 1986, a total of 78 cities and counties throughout the state have become members.
As such, they have access to special grants as well as an abundance of resources and networking opportunities to help preserve and manage historic resources.
And during the last 35 years, no member of the program has elected to drop out.
For more than a decade, Venice leaders have considered joining the program. While benefits seemingly outweigh drawbacks, some community leaders remain reluctant to join.
At a recent workshop of the city’s planning commission, Venice’s director of planning stated that “just because the Comprehensive Plan calls for us to pursue, that doesn’t mean we have to do it.”
Before taking over in 2016 as manager of historical resources for Sarasota County, Robert Bendus oversaw the statewide CLG program as Florida’s top preservation officer.
Where the concept of federal government is sometimes perceived as taking away community rights, the CLG actually accomplishes the opposite, he said.
“What CLG does is empower local governments to take control of their own historic preservation. The local municipality that has its ordinance in place and a historic board to oversee it, they determine what is significant and should be saved. And how to save it,” he said. “When you have a community like Venice, that has really embraced its history and has an inventory of incredible places, those two things work really well together.”
Both the city of Sarasota and Sarasota County are members of CLG.
Bendus said when Congress passed the National Historic Preservation Act in 1966, it contemplated a network of partnerships in every state to apply the provisions. The act was amended in 1980 to then take the NHPA provisions down to the local level in every state through the CLG program.
“What I’ve learned, after being in this business for many years, is that preservation is most impactful at the local level,” he said. “It’s at the local level where ordinances can be included in zoning and permitting. In my opinion, the CLG is really the teeth and the implementing authority for all preservation in this country.”
Harry Klinkhamer, Venice’s manager of historical resources, said the keyword when considering whether to become a CLG member is “certified.”
“It means that you are meeting certain requirements that are seen as necessary to be considered at a certain level for what you do. Whether you are a certified local accountant or a certified financial planner or a certified local government, it verifies that you meet an acceptable standard.”
He said being a part of the CLG means state and federal officials take note that a community will “take historic preservation seriously.”
“For example, there’s a tax exemption we have right now, that if a historic property owner wants to apply for the exemption for fixing up their property, they have to go to the state because we’re not considered qualified to make that judgement,” he said. “National register listings, tax exemptions, we don’t have a say in that stuff.”
By not becoming a CLG member, the city declines home rule rights, he said.
One benefit of the program is that CLG members have access to grants that do not require matching funds. Through the Historic Preservation Fund, the Department of Interior distributes money to states based on a number of factors. Bendus said Florida receives roughly $1.5 million annually, a portion of which is then distributed to CLG’s to support community projects.
West Palm Beach used its grant a few years ago to renovate the Sunset Lounge, a historic jazz club in the city’s African American neighborhood, thereby strengthening their Northwest Historic District. Fernandina Beach used its grant to create downtown design guidelines. Pass-a-Grille Beach received a $41,000 grant for a historic district survey.
Criteria need to be met to be considered for CLG membership. Municipalities have to maintain an active preservation board that meet at least quarterly. A local CLG contact, typically a city staff member, needs to be identified for submitting documents to the state CLG coordinator. An ordinance is necessary to protect historic resources. And CLG members are expected to maintain an ongoing survey of communities. A review of recent documents indicate Venice already meets most of the criteria.
“There really is no downside to CLG,” said Frederike Mittner, preservation planner for West Palm Beach. “As long as you submit your meeting agendas and make sure you have your quarterly meetings, it really is a simple program in which to participate.”
Preservationists surveyed said they spend less than five hours a year in fulfilling CLG requirements.
Mittner said one of the biggest fears among the public is that “preservationists are going to tell me what I can and cannot do with my property. That is simply a myth and is not true. Ordinances are there to provide a protection of their investment.”
West Palm Beach had a mayor about a decade ago, Mittner added, that was not a preservation fan at first, but was in favor of sustainability.
“Once she understood the positive impact preservation had on the community, she became a fan. When you realize it’s not just a historic piece, but has an economic and sustainable component, I think that’s where there is a better understanding of the role it plays.”
It has been suggested that becoming a CLG member might require an addition to the city’s budget. There is no cost to becoming a member although community leaders overseeing historic resources are expected to remain current on preservation laws and policies. The Florida Division of Historical Resources conducts regional training for CLG’s every two years and also conducts training webinars for CLG staff and board members on topics such as board member basics, how to apply historic designation criteria, and how to conduct design review.
Mittner said one of the valuable benefits to CLG is the list serve that provides networking among member municipalities.
“Networking with our colleagues is great because there is no benefit to reinventing the wheel,” Mittner said. “Whether it’s climate issues unique to Florida or building codes and architectural styles, by sharing relevant practices, you realize you are not an island unto yourself.”
The CLG might not work if a community “doesn’t understand or has not embraced its history,” Bendus said, noting there are a lot of places where historic preservation doesn’t work and CLG “would be ineffective.”
“But for those places that are wanting to save their history and save that sense of place that we all gravitate toward when we’re looking for places to live, then being a CLG becomes really important,” Bendus said.
