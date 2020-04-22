The COVID-19 pandemic is making us an online world.
For the tech savvy, that is great. For everyone else, is may magnify feelings of isolation.
To participate one needs at least a smartphone or a tablet. Unless one is near-sighted a tablet or lap-top is much better than a smartphone.
Although I am using my smart phone daily for catching up on films via my Amazon Prime account. Another must — with Amazon Prime, I can download an array of TV shows and movies at no charge. There are many others I can download at 99 cents and up but as Rockefeller used to say (according to my father) keep track of the pennies and the dollars will take care of themselves.
That said, I only watch the free films but there are plenty of those and plenty of free TV reruns too, many I missed while being at the theater to review plays for the paper. I do miss live theater.
We are so blessed here on the Cultural Coast with so many theaters.
And if you agree, take some of the money you are currently saving by not being able to go to any of them and donate to one or all of your favorite theaters or other arts organizations next week during the Giving Challenge.
Watch Saturday’s Our Town front page for all the details on how you can have your gift doubled for any amount from $25 to $100 and in some cases because of additional matching grants, your gift might even be tripled. Both Florida Studio Theatre and Westcoast Black Theatre have such deals thanks to generous donors who have come forth with matching gifts. You can read about both of those in today’s Our Town.
Venice Theatre’s executive director Murray Chase has predicted our local theater will lose about $750,000 because of all the shows it had to cancel and the lost ticket sales.
Despite that, our local theater is still offering up entertainment — for those of us with internet access.
Every Wednesday, including 8 p.m. tonight, Venice Theatre is offering Venice Theatre Story Time via Zoom
Go to: youtube.com/watch?v=5VWwevbXLRo& feature=youtube. If you missed the first two installments, check them out on the theater’s YouTube channel. You can stake a short cut by going to venicestage.com and clicking on the link to story time.
While there you can also see what is still on the schedule for the summer and then the new fall season. Go to venicestage.com
Many other theaters and arts organizations and museums are also offering online classes and programs of various types.
I love the Ringling and thanks to its web site I can find the special offerings as easily as one click and get my museum fix. I also have been visiting The Bishop Museum the same way to check on the manatees and see what special offerings are to be found there.
If only I had an easy answer for connecting everyone to all these wonderful offerings. If my father were still alive, he would be all over it and happy to learn. My mother, on the other hand, would likely have been content with her books as she was almost a marathon reader when she was not painting or sewing or such. Although, she might have gotten into all things internet in order to track down new recipes and keep up with the latest fashions.
Thanks to Zoom, dance students can continue their lessons at home. Too bad it doesn’t work so well for ice skaters but then how many folks have rinks in their homes.
For all your Gondolier subscribers, I hope you know that if you are a subscriber and have a computer, you can get a password to read the paper online which is especially great if you misplaced a back issue and want to reread an article.
No one seems to know how much longer we will be wearing masks and isolating at home but if you have friends or relatives who are not techies, try to stay in touch with them regularly to make sure they are all right and to let them know what you learn on line.
Be safe and keep washing those hands, showering, washing clothes, wiping down counters and door knobs and whatever else you can to keep your house, can and other personal areas as clean as can be.
