VENICE — While car seats can be difficult to properly assemble, local organizations help families with installing seats while educating about child passenger safety.
As part of its outreach program, Venice Fire Rescue has child car seat safety checks.
“We have staff and personnel that are certified to install your car seat,” said Fire Chief Frank Giddens.
Giddens said those certified go through an “extensive” class to correctly install car seats, including how to buckle a car or booster seat.
“It’s absolutely important to have this done,” he said.
Residents can call the department’s main phone line at 941-480-3030 and if available, someone will show them how to properly put in a child car seat for free.
“Obviously, the most precious thing you have as a parent is your children,” Giddens said.
While the fire rescue conducts safety checks and helps show how car seats are put in, local organization Children First offers a class on car seat safety a few times a year.
Over the years, Children First partnered with John Hopkins All Children’s Hospital to teach parents car seat safety. In a 2019 class, 11 new car seats were distributed to families courtesy of Florida Occupant Protection Resource Center.
All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg also offers free car seat safety classes, car seat checks, and low-cost car and booster seats for those eligible.
Apart from a few organizations giving out car seats, some less expensive seats can be found at thrift stores like Angels Thrift Store in Venice, which sells child car seats whenever they are donated to the store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.